Michael Hayden isnâ€™t a Holocaust denier, but heâ€™s acting like one

Former CIA director Michael Hayden compared the temporary separation of the children of illegals from their parents to the separation of Jewish children from their parents at the concentration camps in Nazi Germany. Based on history, that means that Hayden is saying that temporarily separating parents who have been arrested for criminal acts from their children is on par with murdering children because they are Jewish.

No sane and honest person could say that. There seem to be three possible explanations for Hayden’s comment: 1) Hayden is a vicious anti-Semite who says that killing a Jewish child is on par with causing a non-Jewish child to suffer. 2) Hayden is a Holocaust denier who doesn’t believe that Jewish children were killed in Nazi concentration camps. 3) Hayden is a leftist who will say anything in order to attack Trump even when he knows it isn’t true. Given that such separations occurred under Obama and Hayden didn’t comment on them, it would appear that option 3 is the most likely one, but even if that is the case it shows a great deal of anti-Semitism to so trivialize the Nazi’s genocide against Jews in order to score political points against Trump. His comment is really obscene, given that if the family doesn’t try to sneak into the country illegally but applies for asylum, separations don’t occur. If an American kid’s parents commit a crime she doesn’t get to accompany her parents to prison, so the illegals are being treated precisely as Americans are treated. As is normal for leftists, he’s blaming Trump for the free choice of the parents to try and break the law and sneak into the U.S. For leftists, criminals are never responsible for the consequences of their own choices. It’s rather scary that a person like Hayden was actually in charge of key components of the U.S. intelligence community. Perhaps Congress should investigate if he misused his authority to spy on political figures he didn’t like. You can read more of Tom's rants at his blog, Conversations about the obvious, and feel free to follow him on Twitter.