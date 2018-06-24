Mexico: Lopez-Obrador's bizarre statement

Andrés Manuel López-Obrador's latest rant is about as crazy as it gets:

Down in Mexico, the voters are getting ready to cast a ballot in the next two weeks. In other words, the rhetoric is getting a little crazy.

This is what AMLO said:

Mexican presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) called for mass immigration to the United States during a speech Tuesday declaring it a "human right" for all North Americans. "And soon, very soon – after the victory of our movement – we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world," Obrador said, adding that immigrants "must leave their towns and find a life in the United States." He then declared it as "a human right we will defend," eluniversal.com reports. While the election is not until July 1, Obrador is by far the frontrunner.

Now, let's analyze what he said.

First, how would any of this help Mexico? My serious Mexican friends tell me they'd rather find prosperity and jobs in their country. Telling people to go north is another way of saying that AMLO's policies will not help Mexico keep Mexicans. Believe it or not, most Mexicans would rather stay home, or at least that's what they tell me.

Second, is AMLO proposing to change Mexico's rigid immigration laws? Is he going to open Mexico's southern border and allow people in? How does AMLO define a "migrant"?

Third, does he believe that the U.S. is just going to sit back and watch Mexicans cross the border?

The bad news is that AMLO's remarks are irresponsible and not helpful. The good news is that he may be getting desperate, sensing that Mr. Anaya is gaining on him.

