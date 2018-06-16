Media bid to blame Trump for US policy on illegals and children is dishonest

Pundits, such as Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell, along with most of the media, are ripping Trump for unaccompanied minors being separated from their parents as part of U.S. immigration policy for illegal border-crossers. They are also calling him a liar for saying he is following the law.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions again defended the Trump administration's inhumane policy of forcibly separating asylum-seeking immigrant children – including infants and toddlers – from their parents at the border. His defense was that these parents are all committing crimes by sneaking over the border; the crimes need to be prosecuted; criminal prosecutions result in parents going to jail; and generally speaking, jails cannot legally house minor children.

It seems to be a follow-up piece to the one she wrote here. She's really banging the drum on this issue.

This vile and unpopular policy has been roundly condemned, including by prominent conservatives. So President Trump did what he always does when facing backlash for using children (remember the "dreamers" and children's health insurance?) as a bargaining chip: Blame the Dems. "Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there [sic] parents once they cross the Border into the U.S.," Trump tweeted Saturday. Got that? Our law-and-order-obsessed president is merely enforcing an evil Democratic law! There is, however, no statute – supported by Democrats or otherwise – that requires immigrant families to be torn apart.

She seems unaware of a 1997 law showing that it is the law that minors are released in the U.S., while parents do not have the same rights under the law. What's more, President Obama enacted more of the same policy in 2014. Trump is absolutely right. He and his administration are following the law. It is obviously the parents' fault that they are separated from their children and not our government's fault.

I have also pointed out that the problem compounded after Obama dictatorially allowed certain children to stay while pretending he would send other children and the parents back. DACA, the executive order Obama enacted, essentially mandated the break-up of the family as a means of pressuring Republicans to allow their illegal alien parents to stay.

Obama and Democrats did nothing different in eight years, and now the media and Democrats are blaming Trump for the problem and lying about the law they themselves put into effect with then-president Bill Clinton's 1997 signature, followed by then-president Obama's decisions and policies. This is exactly what President Trump is following. But from Obama, we have this: "Obama vows urgent action as children make perilous illegal journey into U.S."

"We are seeing hundreds turning themselves in daily. And I mean hundreds at a time," said Chris Cabrera, a leader of the local chapter of the National Border Patrol Council, a labor union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents.

U.S. law prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from immediately deporting the children if they are not from Canada or Mexico. Instead, the children are turned over to Department Health and Human Services supervision "within 72 hours of DHS taking them into custody," an official said. The numbers are staggering. He estimates that more than 60,000 unaccompanied juveniles will cross in 2014 and that the numbers will rise from there. "You're talking kids from 17 years old, on down to some that are 5 or 6 years old, traveling by themselves," Cabrera says. As of late last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement was no longer releasing "large family groups" at bus stops in Arizona, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman said, but children under age 17 are continuing to be transferred to the state. Cabrera says these crossings began to spike two years ago after the Obama administration announced it would stop deporting young illegal immigrants who entered the United States as children if they met certain requirements.

Facts have clearly not mattered for a long time to such members of the press, and it is getting worse every day.

I can think of only two reasons why reporters are calling Trump a liar and blaming him for children being separated from their parents.

One: They are too stupid to know what the law is or research the law, and they have just repeated talking points for so long that they don't care.

Two: They are so biased that they are compromising news standards just to use the children to trash Trump.

I wonder if the Justice Department I.G. would be able to spot the obvious political bias of the media. Or would he just repeat that the media say they aren't biased, so that is OK?

