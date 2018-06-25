Maxine Waters, in spittle-flecked rant, urges intimidation and violence against Trump officials
In her dotage, Rep. Maxine Waters makes great copy for bloggers and pundits. Sometimes confused, sometimes incoherent, sometimes simply bizarre, Waters has come to define the unbalanced left.
Yesterday, she went too far.
In her zeal to ramp up a partisan crowd, Waters spoke approvingly of the recent angry and threatening confrontations by the left against Trump officials in public places. Then she took it a step farther.
After claiming Trump is "sacrificing our children," referring to the illegal immigrant [sic] kids separated from their "parents" near the border, Waters again called for the president's impeachment, triggering loud applause from the baying mob.
"History will record while he tried to step on all of us, we kicked him in his rear and step on him," she yelled, whipping up the crowd.
"If you think we're rallying now, you ain't seen nothin' yet," she warned.
"Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants," she continued as the crowd erupted, "who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, 'No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep,'" she continued [sic].
"And guess what," she predicted, "we're going to win this battle because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don't know the Bible.
"God is on OUR side!" she declared, as the crowd went wild. "On the side of the children. On the side of what's right. On the side of what's honorable."
"And so, let's stay the course. Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she yelled.
Waters [sic] remarks were then marred by a screeching microphone.
"Mr. President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this!" she yelled.
The drumbeat continues. Her defenders will point out she never actually advocated violence against her political opponents. Pure sophistry. Her meaning was crystal-clear, even if her conscious intent to urge people to commit a violent act wasn't.
With most of the left cheering Waters and the mobs accosting Trump officials, the barely concealed threats of violence against their political opponents are not going to stop. In fact, threatening and violent incidents against conservatives and Republicans are rising at an alarming rate.
Even if those threats become reality and someone is hurt or killed, the intimidation won't stop. If anything, physically harming a Trump official will almost certainly increase the hysteria and frenzy against those officials. This has been the pattern throughout history in other countries. Once the mob's bloodlust is up, the mob thirsts for more.
Of course, any effort by the administration to protect their people will elicit calls of "fascism!" or "oppression!" from the left. As long as Maxine Waters and other supposedly prominent Democrats either stay silent or actually encourage the violence, there's no telling where it will end.
In her dotage, Rep. Maxine Waters makes great copy for bloggers and pundits. Sometimes confused, sometimes incoherent, sometimes simply bizarre, Waters has come to define the unbalanced left.
Yesterday, she went too far.
In her zeal to ramp up a partisan crowd, Waters spoke approvingly of the recent angry and threatening confrontations by the left against Trump officials in public places. Then she took it a step farther.
After claiming Trump is "sacrificing our children," referring to the illegal immigrant [sic] kids separated from their "parents" near the border, Waters again called for the president's impeachment, triggering loud applause from the baying mob.
"History will record while he tried to step on all of us, we kicked him in his rear and step on him," she yelled, whipping up the crowd.
"If you think we're rallying now, you ain't seen nothin' yet," she warned.
"Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants," she continued as the crowd erupted, "who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, 'No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep,'" she continued [sic].
"And guess what," she predicted, "we're going to win this battle because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don't know the Bible.
"God is on OUR side!" she declared, as the crowd went wild. "On the side of the children. On the side of what's right. On the side of what's honorable."
"And so, let's stay the course. Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she yelled.
Waters [sic] remarks were then marred by a screeching microphone.
"Mr. President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this!" she yelled.
The drumbeat continues. Her defenders will point out she never actually advocated violence against her political opponents. Pure sophistry. Her meaning was crystal-clear, even if her conscious intent to urge people to commit a violent act wasn't.
With most of the left cheering Waters and the mobs accosting Trump officials, the barely concealed threats of violence against their political opponents are not going to stop. In fact, threatening and violent incidents against conservatives and Republicans are rising at an alarming rate.
Even if those threats become reality and someone is hurt or killed, the intimidation won't stop. If anything, physically harming a Trump official will almost certainly increase the hysteria and frenzy against those officials. This has been the pattern throughout history in other countries. Once the mob's bloodlust is up, the mob thirsts for more.
Of course, any effort by the administration to protect their people will elicit calls of "fascism!" or "oppression!" from the left. As long as Maxine Waters and other supposedly prominent Democrats either stay silent or actually encourage the violence, there's no telling where it will end.