Maxine Waters, in spittle-flecked rant, urges intimidation and violence against Trump officials

In her zeal to ramp up a partisan crowd, Waters spoke approvingly of the recent angry and threatening confrontations by the left against Trump officials in public places. Then she took it a step farther.

American Mirror:

After claiming Trump is "sacrificing our children," referring to the illegal immigrant [sic] kids separated from their "parents" near the border, Waters again called for the president's impeachment, triggering loud applause from the baying mob.

"History will record while he tried to step on all of us, we kicked him in his rear and step on him," she yelled, whipping up the crowd.

"If you think we're rallying now, you ain't seen nothin' yet," she warned.

"Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants," she continued as the crowd erupted, "who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, 'No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep,'" she continued [sic].

"And guess what," she predicted, "we're going to win this battle because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don't know the Bible.

"God is on OUR side!" she declared, as the crowd went wild. "On the side of the children. On the side of what's right. On the side of what's honorable."

"And so, let's stay the course. Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she yelled.

Waters [sic] remarks were then marred by a screeching microphone.

"Mr. President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this!" she yelled.