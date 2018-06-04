Mainstream Media’s nasty words filter

Then last week Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist joke that would not have been well known except that the media ran it over and over again as they sought to destroy a Trump supporter. They chose to kill her career. Of course, Trump was blamed for what Rosanne said and no apology from her was satisfactory. .

Donald Trump was talking privately with Billy Bush in 2005 and talked big about women and said p****. Children and the public would have never heard these private comments except for the media colluding with their corrupt, ethically challenged candidate. They needed to kill off Trump's chances, so they trotted out the tape. They feigned outrage as if they don't hear worse every day on TV shows, movies and music. They were so outraged that they repeated the comments over and over again so all would hear.

Then we have Samantha Bee who went on TV, and spewed a profanity-laced monologue which the audience cheered and laughed. She called Ivanka Trump a c*** . Not only did most of the media accept her apology, many actually blamed Trump for her comments. She also received an industry award. Liberals are excused for their inexcusable comments. Bee also made some crude incest comments about Ivanka. Attacking Republican women is obviously fine.

Yahoo News loved the flying Nun's tweet on Samantha Bee where she said that Ivanka is not good enough to be called a c***. I believe we all know what the reaction would have been if Hillary had elected and a comedian and actor called Chelsea a c*** and an actor said that Chelsea wasn't good enough to be called a c***. Their careers would be killed off permanently whether they faked an apology or not.

Sally Fields’ Tweet On Samantha Bee's Ivanka Trump Comment Is One For The Books

(I inserted the asterisks. The Flying Nun wrote the words out and Yahoo printed them).

I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c***.



C***s are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.

If anyone wants to see appalling racist and sexual language they can just go out and look up Beyonce and Jay Z’s racist and sexual lyrics. Obama and liberal talking heads are never blamed for what others say in the way Trump is blamed.

The lyrics are heard every day and obviously for public consumption. Not only isn't the media disgusted with the raunchy language, these musicians are celebrated as royalty and given many awards..

The Obamas not only didn't care about Beyonce and Jay Z's raunchy sexual and racist language, they called them role models for their children. Not once did I see the media or anyone ask Obama to condemn their racist and sexual language nor did anyone blame Obama for essentially condoning the rappers and others using the language they use. Rappers also use language to go after cops, so why wasn't Obama blamed for cop killings for not disavowing what they say?

“To J and B, thank you so much for your friendship,” the president said. “Beyoncé could not be a better role model for my girls because she carries herself with such class and poise and has so much talent,”

If anyone wants to see some other racist quotes that Obama didn't denounce and the media and Hollywood didn't care about, here is a little taste from Reverend Jeremiah Wright:

There's white racist DNA running through the synapses of his or her brain tissue. They will kill their own kind, defend the enemies of their kind or anyone who is perceived to be the enemy of the milky white way of life. (The United States) is the same as al-Qaeda, under a different color flag, calling on the name a different God to sanction and approve our murder and our mayhem!

Now there was a man trying to bring the country together including the Obama's while sitting in his pews.

Fake outrage is exactly what it says; it is fake. As fake as the Russian collusion story and that Trump is obstructing justice. When there is no underlying crime there is obviously no obstruction.

The media and Democrats always preach civility and bringing the country together when their method of bringing the country together is destroying those that dare think differently than them. That is why Kanye West also has to be destroyed. They can't afford to have black men support Republicans, especially black entertainers with a following.

I have been referred to as deplorable and irredeemable, compared to a domestic terrorist (for daring to support smaller government, fewer regulations and lower taxes), denigrated for clinging to the 2nd Amendment and being religious (“clinging to their religion and guns”) and called an ignorant flat-earther who should never be listened to for telling the truth that the climate has always changed naturally.

I would challenge any journalist, actor, musician and other Democrat: which of the above degrading comments is civil and meant to bring the country together?

I would also ask all supporters of Hillary for President and Bill to explain how their continued mental and physical abuse of women, along with their attempts to destroy them for telling the truth, was civil and respectful to women. They just couldn't allow anyone to get in the way of their quest for wealth and power. The enablers in the media, Justice Department, Obama Administration and Democratic Party are just as guilty in the destruction of those women because they looked the other way and supported the Clintons no matter what they did. These women were dispensable. Only liberal women are valuable.

When will the media apologize for their intentional destruction of individuals and their families at the behest of the Democratic Party because they dare think differently than the media do?