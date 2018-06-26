Mad Max and Nancy Pelosi: The twin faces of the Democratic Party

How delicious is it that the face of the Democratic Party is that lovely duo, Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi? They are the gift that keeps on giving. So deluded as to why Trump won, they seem to think their particular brand of madness that includes the public shaming of anyone and everyone in the Trump administration is going to win back the House and Senate for their party. It is by now undeniable that the hate-Trump left has gone stark-raving mad. Its members have lost all semblance of sanity, decorum, and class. With Mad Maxine Waters leading the way, they are encouraging public interference and assaults in the form of hastily assembled mobs to shame anyone connected to the Trump administration who has the temerity to venture out in public.

Leftists are confident that their fabricated-out-of-whole-cloth "crisis" at the border is the first step to impeachment. They think the American people are so stupid, so thoroughly uninformed, that they will fall for the lie that what Trump is doing at the border is unlawful and cruel. In fact, the practice of separating migrant children from the lawbreakers who show up at the border with children in tow is of long standing throughout the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations. The conditions in which the Obama administration kept unaccompanied children was far worse than how they are being cared for now. Obama's policy was to simply turn them over to so-called care facilities, many of which were fronts for child sex-trafficking. Obama lost track of thousands of young children he encouraged to come to the southern border, who then simply disappeared into the interior of the country. To where and to whom, no one knows. Many of them are sent as potential mules for the drug cartels, others to be trafficked by the enormous network of pedophiles on which A.G. Sessions has been cracking down hard. It can be lost on no one that the Democrats care not one bit for American citizens. Thousands of them have been murdered by criminal illegals, who are most often given a pass by the courts for numerous DUIs, drug crimes, and gun crimes for which Americans would be imprisoned. The crimes of members of MS13 are not at all different from those of ISIS – vicious beyond imagination. And yet the left defends them, seeks to embrace their arrival here. The senseless murders of innocents like Kate Steinle mean nothing to Nancy Pelosi, and that murder happened on her watch, in her district. Her city has been ravaged by her ruinous progressive policies. Like Los Angeles, it is overrun with homeless people, drug addicts who urinate, defecate, and cast off their dirty needles anywhere they please, all over the city. No one goes to San Francisco as a tourist anymore. It's blighted and dangerous. This is what the policies of our left hath wrought. Just in the past week, we have incidents of leftist intolerant moonbattery writ large: Kirstjen Nielsen was hounded out of a restaurant in D.C. by a mob of idiots. Sarah Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because she works for Trump. Seth Rogen gleefully explained how he refused a selfie with Paul Ryan's kids. He was so proud. Florida A.G. Pam Bondi was harassed at a movie theater. The list of crazed anti-Trump imbeciles is long and pathetic, but the senile, corrupt, and never bright Maxine Waters takes the cake. She is out there every day, screaming at the top of her eighty-year-old lungs that her like-minded ignoramuses should attack persons of the Trump administration anywhere they find them. Restaurants, gas stations, department stores – surround them and shame them. These are the depths to which the Democratic Party has fallen. Every single person on MSNBC and CNN defends Maxine, of course. That will always be the order of the day on those not-news outlets. They seem not to have a clue that their vitriol is offensive to most everyday Americans, who see only clips of their performances of hate. They've lost their collective mind, and that is what they are: a collective mind. Not one of them ever has an original thought; each of them is committed to the propagandistic, blinkered ideology of the left. Trump won the election primarily on his immigration reform stance. Most Americans are profoundly cognizant of the irreparable damage done to their cities and small communities by the influx of illegal immigration over the last decades. We want it stopped. We love and respect our legal immigrants but are sinking under the weight of tens of thousands of illegal migrants. Mad Maxine is as clueless as Pelosi and the rest of the silliest Dems – Schiff, Swalwell, and all of those who show up on MSNBC and CNN to rant that this border crisis is like the Holocaust (ridiculous) or the internment of the Japanese, a policy of FDR , Democrat. Let us herald the fact that Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi are the united face of the Democratic Party. Let us sit back and enjoy their continued nonsensical attacks on Trump and everyone in his administration. Let us too encourage Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsome, etc. to continue their defense of MS13 and tens of thousands of illegal migrants whom we must house, educate, and provide medical care. That's a winning platform. Sure it is. Good for Maxine and Nancy. Image: majunznk via Flickr.