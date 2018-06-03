Left buys into fake news about Martha Stewart refusing Trump pardon

According to Business to Community:

Martha Stewart saying that she would refuse to accept a pardon if issued by President Donald Trump came from a satirical tweet. There is no truth to information being shared from a tweet circulating social media that the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia had made the decision to decline any pardon made by Trump. In 2004, Stewart was convicted of charges related to the ImClone stock trading case. Where did this satirical information originate? The Twitter account “BNW Breaking News,” posted a link on May 31, 2018, to a news story published by The Hill reporting that Trump is considering issuing a pardon for Stewart with regards to that 2004 conviction of making false statements to federal investigators, conspiracy, and obstruction. BNW Breaking News just added a little twist of their own (seen below) to an actual story.

BREAKING NEWS: Martha Stewart says she will not accept pardon from Trump. Although my prosecution was over-zealous, I can't be party to what this country is becoming. This pardon will ruin my reputation, she added. #AlternativeFacts, #MarthaStewart, Dinesh D'Souza, #MAGA #Resist https://t.co/SrWGogUy2F — BNW BREAKING NEWS (@BraveNewWorldd) May 31, 2018

What this shows is that the Trump derangement syndrome has not ended on the leftside. Since leftists hate Trump so much, they can't even see a good gesture from Trump for what it is, a good gesture, a correction of a commonly noticed wrong, in the selective prosecution of Stewart for what should have been at most a minor infraction had she been anyone else, by an ambitious prosecutor. Stewart did jailtime, very stoically, and got on with her life, refusing to allow the bad experience to grind her down or make her bitter, as it did, say, Hillary Clinton. Stewart was aided by the fact that she had a big bank of goodwill from her readers, who love the work she does through her popular homemaking magazine, and who welcomed her back with open arms.

What Trump did, in fact, was a bipartisan thing, given that Stewart is a friend of the Clintons and holds Democratic views, something she never allows to pollute into her magazine. For most people, this is fine, and the selective prosecution she got was bad stuff. Trump fixed it, Stewart has accepted it (a thank you would be nice, but let's not get ahead of ourselves) and now she gets her life back as it was. Above all, Trump's pardon was based on a sense of justice, not her being a member of the right party, as Obama would have required. Can you imagine Obama pardoning a Republican? Never would have happened, and never did happen. Republicans, such as Dinesh D'Souza, were special targets of Obama's prosecutorial apparat, and to correct that injustice, Trump to his credit pardoned D'Souza, too. Obama, by contrast, pardoned mainly drug dealers and petty criminals, along with a few favorites. Trump's pardon power extends to actual cases of injustice in the judicial system, and sends a message to selective prosecutors ambitious for headlines that their efforts may be junked.

Can the left stop to praise Trump for that one, augmented by the fact that it was one of their own who got a pardon? Not in the least. They'd rather buy the fake news.