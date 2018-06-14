Leaked version of pending House immigration bill calls for amnesty for millions of illegals

Breitbart News claims that it received a leaked draft of Paul Ryan's immigration bill, to be voted on before the House recess. I have my fingers crossed that this is not the bill that will be introduced, but rather a preliminary wish-list version. The excerpts posted by Breitbart indicate a complete sell-out of the base in favor of the corporate donors wanting cheap labor. According to a leaked draft of the amnesty deal, obtained by Breitbart News, Ryan's plan would allow the entire "DACA population" to be eligible for amnesty so long as they meet low educational, work, and criminal requirements, prompting the amnesty to explode in size.

That DACA population could include the nearly 3.5 million DACA-enrolled and DACA-eligible illegal aliens, and even more illegal aliens who arrive in the U.S. to fraudulently obtain the amnesty. ... A second amnesty is included in the leaked draft, one that would allow the children of temporary foreign guest workers and "anyone who has a 'contingent nonimmigrant status'" to apply for the amnesty. This amnesty for the children of temporary foreign workers does not have a numerical cap, allowing for an endless number of foreign nationals to obtain amnesty through this avenue known as "Pathway Concept B." "The winners are the DREAMers cause they get their amnesty, Democrats because they don't have to concede much to get the amnesty and donor-class Republicans who are interested in perpetuating the current system," Center for Immigration Studies director of policy Jessica Vaughan told Breitbart News of Ryan's leaked amnesty deal. This sounds like a plan to keep the GOP base at home on November 8 and hand over the speaker's gavel to Nancy Pelosi.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons. Paul Ryan by then will be a lobbyist, of course, and (if this bill passes) very popular with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The GOP establishment remains wedded to the concept that it can bamboozle the base and prosper. That worked well on illegal immigration for a long time, but we have a president who ran on controlling the uncontrolled entry of people by the millions. I don't think they understand the reaction that will ensue if they pass this.