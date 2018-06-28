Kennedy out? Now the hard work begins

Justice Anthony Kennedy's announcement of his retirement has progs wetting their breechclouts. Nominally "on the right," Kennedy reliably voted with the left on the issues that set the boundaries of the culture war, such as abortion and gun rights. Progs know that Trump will nominate a staunch conservative to fill Kennedy's vacancy, and with that person's confirmation, the right – the real right, not the phony Republican right – will dominate, 5-4. The laws in the land will begin to make sense again. Criminals and other lawbreakers will go to jail and stay there a while, illegals will not be allowed entrance, and America may slowly return to being America.

But it will take 20 years of such a trend to reset our ways. We have so long coasted in the rut of silly leftist judicial "reasoning" that entire generations have no memory of a time when judges took seriously their job of interpreting the law according to the Constitution rather than according to their own politics. Since at least Roe v. Wade in 1973, America has been a fascist country ruled by judicial fiat. Meanwhile, we get to face prog insanity turned up still further. Some have had all they intend to take of American Kristallnacht. Some are willing to turn leftist tactics against them. Many fear that doing so would take us straight into civil war. Others fear that not doing so would merely keep us in civil war, since, in a real sense, the left has been at war with us all along. It remains to be seen how Republicans in Congress behave now that they have the chance to shift the Court decisively to the right. For decades, tools such as John McCain and Jeff Flake have told us what we wanted to hear so they could get re-elected, after which they hopped aboard the left's partisan train. These guys, continuing that act, could prevent Trump nominees from ever taking a seat on the bench. That would reveal them as sellouts, but it isn't clear that that bothers them. All the announced retirements of relatively young men make it clear that they know they've been caught out, so they're taking their gains and going home. Our dream on the right of having an honest Supreme Court doing its job properly depends on who gets elected this fall to replace the quitters. It's not a sure thing that Millennials, heads full of lefty mush, won't take at least some of the seats of those retiring Republicans and jerk them hard to the left. If that happens, we could be in bad shape. Your vote matters. It matters a lot. Exercise it. Volunteer to work the polls, helping to keep them honest. The left's best chance now is vote fraud, and we can prevent leftists stealing an election by being on the scene with eyes open and cameras ready. Have confederates along for moral support. A literal show of strength at the polls, in terms of voter turnout and of standing up against intimidation, would go a long way toward helping our president rescue America from the Comeys and Baramas and Clintons.