Keep Maxine talking

Maxine Waters' latest rant is the greatest thing that's happened to the GOP since President Carter's malaise speech.

Our wonderful Cuban mother had a great comeback whenever one of us would get out of line. She would say in Spanish something that loosely translates to "keep talking because you are not helping your cause"!

Who knew that the GOP Santa Claus came in late June?

We hear that Rep. Andy Biggs introduced a House measure calling for her censure. My guess is that such a vote would get a lot of Democrat support if it was in secret.

In other words, Democrats are starting to realize that their side has crossed a line, as Roger Simon wrote:

Self-destructive, nincompoop behavior is rampant with members of the so-called Resistance (what a desecration of the real Resistance that is!) now showing up at restaurants to harass members of the administration while they eat. Do these clowns have any idea how that plays in Middle America? Do these people think they are accomplishing anything but their own defeat?

Simon is correct in two ways.

First, the left is obsessed with resisting for the sake of resisting everything President Trump; and,

Second, they do not know how it plays in Middle America. They don't understand the values of so many places that they have to win to gain a majority in the House or preserve those red-state Senate seats. They are clueless!

So don't censure this crazy lady. It's true that Representative Waters is obscene and as crazy as it gets. However, keep her talking because she is contributing to the demise of today's Democrat Party.

Photo courtsy of Wiki Commons