Just in time for Trump-Kim summit: DoJ inspector general to release Clinton email report

The summit between Donald Trump and Kim Kong-un is scheduled to take place June 12.

Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz said in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley that his long awaited report on the way that DoJ and the FBI handled the Clinton email investigation will be released on June 14. Horowitz agreed to testify on the report before Grassley's committee on June 18.

Coincidence?

CNBC:

The DOJ's Office of the Inspector General first announced its investigation of matters related to Clinton's use of a private email server in January 2017, days before President Donald Trump's inauguration. The watchdog is specifically investigating former FBI Director James Comey's disclosure of public information about the email probe before the November 2016 election, and "whether certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations." The full report will be nearly 500 pages long, sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Comey's public comments – such as when he said "no reasonable prosecutor" would bring a case against Clinton for handling classified information on a private server – are expected to be the subject of harsh criticism in the report, according to the Post. The report is already past due in the eyes of some Republicans. In a letter sent on April 13 to Grassley, Horowitz said he expected "that we will issue our report in May, absent any additional new developments." Grassley responded accordingly, scheduling a hearing for Horowitz to testify about the report before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 5. But May came and went without Horowitz's report seeing the light of day, and Grassley rescheduled the meeting for June 11 – which has now been pushed back again, apparently for the last time.

For a year and a half, Horowitz has played this one close to his vest. There have been a few leaks – most recently, that former FBI director Comey will come in for some harsh criticism – but otherwise, no one knows what's in the report regarding the actions of several principals.

No doubt, Horowitz has been passing the report around to make sure no sensitive information is published. But by holding on to it for so long, Horowitz has to know that questions are being raised about whether there has been selective scrubbing going on.

And how about the timing of the report's release? The media will be full of news about the summit (if it goes off as planned), raising further questions about whether Horowitz is trying to bury it.

Republicans should demand access to the unsanitized version that Horowitz was apparently ready to release a month ago. At least, the GOP could determine if the changes made were for valid security reasons or whether someone is trying to cover his rear.