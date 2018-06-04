Italy's government battles Soros

George Soros is running into tough times these days. With public awareness of his manipulation of politics rising, his efforts to facilitate a new political order more to his liking are backfiring. On Saturday, Monica Showalter explained how his support became the kiss of death for a district attorney wannabe in San Diego. Today, we learn that the recently- installed populist Italian government, a coalition of two parties, Five Star and The League, is engaging in open verbal warfare with the mega-billionaire.

A feud has broken out between liberal billionaire activist and fervent Clinton supporter, George Soros, and Italy's anti-immigrant League party, which on Friday formed a populist movement in coalition with the 5-Star party, and whose leader Matteo Salvini stepped into his new job as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior on Friday, pledging to deport hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. ... In response, George Soros flipped out, openly suggesting that Salvini might be financed by Vladimir Putin, saying he is "very worried about Russia's influence on Europe in general and on the new Italian government[."]

+++ George Soros : "gli italiani hanno diritto a sapere se Salvini è finanziato da Putin, io sono molto preoccupato per influenze russe "+++ #economicfest

— Stefano Feltri (@StefanoFeltri) June 3, 2018

"I do not know if Salvini was funded by Moscow, but the public has a right to know" said Soros. Soros translated: Any government who puts their citizens ahead of migrants is now a Putin puppet. The League's economics policy chief, Claudio Borghi hit back against Soros, stating (translated): "Soros worried by the Italian government? Then it means that we are going in the right direction... We understand that those who have speculated for years on the skin of immigrants, financing NGOs and smugglers to invade Italy. "The wind has changed for [Soros] and for all those who have profited from the deaths of hundreds of people."

Italy is not the only European country at war with Soros. His native Hungary, led by Viktor Orbán, is throwing his foundations out of Hungary. For this, he faces scurrilous attacks as an anti-Semite, despite the fact that Soros does not practice Judaism and indeed helped Nazis confiscate Jewish property in his youth, and that David Goldman report that Hungary is the "safest country in Europe for Jews."