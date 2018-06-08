'Investigation of the investigators' begins

Caputo called for an "investigation of the investigators" and said he wanted to know who was "coordinating this attack on President Donald Trump."

Michael Caputo, the former Trump campaign staffer whose finances were almost ruined by Robert Mueller's investigators into the phony Russiagate issue and who said "God d--- you to Hell" to the Senate Intelligence Committee, must be feeling vindicated this morning. With the arrest of a veteran staffer , the same committee's director of security, Caputo's heartfelt cry to the committee is finally bearing fruit:

"Forget about all the death threats against my family. I want to know who cost us so much money, who crushed our kids, who forced us out of our home, all because you lost an election," Caputo said. "I want to know because God d--- you to hell."

As President Trump tweeted:

Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation...They went back home in tatters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

Questions:

What did various senators know, and when did they know it?

Were the national security leaks a sin of omission or commission on the part of any individual senators?

What other Senate staff knew about this alleged felony behavior?

What other news organizations feasted over nasty leaks designed to destroy innocent American's lives?

Who is now liable for any civil lawsuits from the "young and beautiful lives ... devastated and destroyed," like Mike Caputo, with the leaked invasion of their privacy being reported in the NYT?

Since it has been reported that the two parties named had a "personal" relationship, did the editors at the New York Times and the other publications that employed the reporter encourage and support such unethical reporting methods?

How far does this investigative thread go both up and out in the past administration on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, Executive Department and Legislative Branch?

Dr. Evelyn Farkas, former Obama deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Ukraine, has said:

I was urging my former colleagues (she left in 2015) and frankly speaking the people on the Hill – it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people – get as much information as you can, get as much intelligence as you can before President Obama leaves the administration.

Just the beginning – and the great USMC saying about "payback being a (nasty word)" is now coming true.