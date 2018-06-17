Government removal of children from their parents didn’t start with Trump

The headline appealed to the emotions of the reader and the parental instinct of most people. Who would condone the separation of children from their parents?

The headline on the June 16th issue of a New York Daily News read CALLOUS SOULLESS CRAVEN TRUMP followed by the sub-headline "Prez's edict led to 2,000 children stripped from parents in one week."

The American government, that's who; it not only condones the removal of children from their parents − it fosters it. The government has routinely taken children from their parents for the past 50 years; not in increments of 2,000 as indicated in the tabloid, but by the millions.

It began with the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which included sex on it its list of categories to receive discrimination protection. This law neutered the American male in general, but the African-American community experienced its immediate implementation.

The government fostered unwed motherhood through financial inducements made possible by the welfare system, which gave women incentives to have children if they weren't married. Even well-meaning young couples who planned to get married opted for the welfare system because it meant tens of thousands of dollars in increased income over the life of the young family. Fathers lived with parents, other family members and friends, for if welfare workers found even a pair of pants hanging in the closet of the mother, she would lose her welfare payments.

This was the first step in separating children from parents. The father was removed from the home.

Once welfare was firmly implemented and became a way of life the government decided that it was unfair to the American taxpayer to pay for the support of welfare mothers; however, it said not to worry, that it loved these welfare mothers and would train, educate, and find them jobs.

The second step in separating children from parents occurred when their mothers were trained and educated by the government. Their children were sent to pre-school, in school, and after school programs, fed food not intended by God to be consumed by humans, attended to by strangers whose purpose was to earn a living, educated with immoral standards, denied the nurturing love and inculcation in spiritual matters essential to childhood development, and given Ritalin or similar drugs if they did not adjust to their unnatural and loveless environment. A generation would be raised without nurturing love, spiritual development, and moral values; they would be raised without any values and would migrate into gangs and eventually jail.

The prison population doubled from one million to two million from 1992 to 2000 and most of the addition came from the Black community. Guess who was President during that period?

Let's take a look at some statistics regarding the health and well-being of the American family:

The United States has the highest prison population in the world; more than China and India combined. There are 2.4 million men in U.S. prisons. The U.S. has 5% of the world’s population and 25% of it prisoners.

The U.S. has the world’s most violent boys.

Eighty two percent of American 18 year-olds live in a home that does not contain both biological parents.

Twenty four million children in the U.S. go to bed at night without a father in the home.

Forty percent of all births in the U.S. are to unwed mothers.

The number one illness of American women is debilitating depression, which affects ten million women or 10% of the adult female population

Three million American girls now suffer from depression.

The World Health Organization reports that the number one health issue of England, the United States, and Canada is mental illness.

The National Institute for Mental Illness reports that at any given time in the U.S. 25% of the people can be classified as mentally ill.

The above negative statics result primarily from the breakdown of the American family, conditions obscured by fanning the flames of racism. The primary issue in the Black community is not racism; it is the breakdown of the Black family by governmental action. This same governmental action is breaking down the family structure in all ethnic, racial, and religious segments of the population.

Going back to the conditions that the headline addressed, if big bad President Trump did not have his way and the Latin immigrants were allowed to stay with their families intact, the first order of activity would entail getting them to assimilate into the American culture. The women would be sent to school to learn English and other essentials of daily living in America. And their children? While their mothers were in school or training facilities they would be cared for by various governmental institutions. By the time they reached their teens they would be fodder for recruitment into gangs, a life of crime or social ineptitude, and prospects for violence in our institutions.

The primary issue facing this nation and the entire Western world is the breakdown of the family structure. For any society to remain viable it must have spiritual awareness, gender understanding, and family focus. Let us not be dissuaded from striving for that purpose by focusing on racism, poverty, and prejudice, which devolve from the lack of family and its infinite benefits to society.

Elder George devoted the past 25 years to explaining the Universal Principle of Gender and relating it to all societal functions. He has written two books and his teachings can be found on www.mensaction.net.