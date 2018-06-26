GOP introduces motion to censure Maxine Waters for inciting violence against Trump officials

"And so, let's stay the course. Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she yelled.

GOP rep. Andy Biggs has introduced a measure that would censure Rep. Maxine Waters over comments she made during a speech to constituents that urged supporters to confront and harass Trump administration officials.

Waters [sic] remarks were then marred by a screeching microphone. "Mr. President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this!" she yelled.

Biggs believes that Waters should not only apologize for the remarks, but resign her seat in Congress as well.

Daily Caller:

Biggs told The Hill that Waters' comments do "not become somebody who's in Congress" and warrant disciplinary action. "So we just introduced it, we have some cosponsors, but what she did was to basically incite people to come after and attack members of the president's cabinet," the Arizona Republican told The Hill. "And also spread that out to more people." "Everybody agrees that it was just highly objectionable what she did," he added. The measure calls on Waters to apologize to Trump administration officials "for endangering their lives and sowing seeds of discord," to release a statement making it clear that violence and harassment aren't appropriate ways to protest, and finally to resign her House seat.

Given the enthusiastic reaction of her supporters, it is doubtful she will apologize for anything.

Former Bush administration Ari Fleischer also called for Congress to censure Waters:

"There's enough in this society, you don't engage in those types of practices. And, Maxine basically denied that she called on people to harass others. No peace, no rest. So she is still sticking by what she has done," said Fleischer. "The press needs to have a feeding frenzy among the left as they always do on the right. It's her turn now. Frankly I'm at the point where, if she continues to double down the house ought to take up a motion to censure her. Because this does lead to violence."

Waters won't apologize because, in her eyes, she's done nothing wrong. The threat of Trump is so great that he must be stopped "by any means necessary" – including the use of political violence against his administration.

So far, only five members have signed on to the resolution. This isn't surprising. The GOP is gun-shy about criticizing any black member of Congress and especially leery about going after the senior black congresswoman in the House. No matter how crazy or unbalanced Waters and other black Democratic congressmen are, the potential backlash against Republicans has them lying low.

It's a pity. Forcing Democrats to vote to condemn violence or support Waters would present them with a dilemma. If they do the right thing and censure Waters, they lose among blacks and their rabid, anti-Trump base. If they were to support Waters, they would lose many of the voters they need to take over the House – middle-class middle Americans.

It's not likely this resolution is going anywhere.