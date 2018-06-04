Google up to its old tricks again and Devin Nunes has a bead on them

Is Google ever going to learn to drop its stupid pet tricks? Does it want to be regulated as an edited platform, responsible for every single thing that goes out on its content in searches? Does it want to be broken up as an illegal monopoly, the same way AT&T was? Would Google like that? Then its punky little leftwing hipster tech geniuses in the bowels of its Silicon Valley bubble better stop spamming the search results of conservatives, to include terms such as "Nazism" as a synonym, in between feedings of stray cats. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has his eyes on them. According to the Washington Examiner:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Sunday there may be a need for Google to testify after the company's search engine showed results linking Republicans to "Nazism." Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, the California Republican framed the issue as one in which tech monopolies "should be reined in" and called for a new search engine to compete against Google that doesn't "censor" conservatives. "I think there's a free market solution here if somebody can compete with Google. If they can't, then ultimately we're looking at monopolies and then that brings in a whole other set of circumstances is — are these companies; Facebook, Twitter, Google, apple, etc.; are they monopolies and should they be reined in," Nunes said on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo." Fresh from his spectacular exposure of all the bias and political activism shenanigans of the Deep State, including the FBI and intelligence community in the last few months, and with a wrapped-up investigation, Nunes has plenty of spare time on his hands, particularly since it doesn't look as though he faces any serious challenge to his congressional leadership position in the midterms. And he now has a solid reputation for getting to the bottom of things. Would Google like its internal memos among its top executives exposed? We can just imagine what those venal communications will say, and we expect they will be even worse than whatever it is we can imagine, given the company's output. Because they and all their social media cohorts just aren't stopping in their naked censorship of conservatives. They're doing it because they think they are powerful, and can get away with it. Much the same way the FBI's Trump-hating lovebirds thought they were powerful and could get away with anything. Have we heard anything about the end of the shadowbanning of Ted Cruz? Have we heard anything about the end of the censorship of Diamond and Silk? Now we have Google, pulling the same kinds of stunts. What a Swamp that Silicon Valley is. What a place to hose out, drain and expose. It's just the kind of job Devin Nunes specializes in. And now they've drawn Mister Nunes's attention onto their juvenile little schemes.... Good luck with beating Nunes, bozos.