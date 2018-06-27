For the left, 'Year of the Woman' is all about blocking, assaulting, and attacking them

Leftists and Democrats, glomming onto #MeToo and running a lot of female candidates (as have Republicans), have been loud about heralding a new "Year of the Woman."

It's nothing but lies, after you take a good look at what that seems to mean to leftists.

They're targeting women – blocking them, assaulting them, harassing them, throwing them out of restaurants, and showing what they're really about, which is a War on Women, whose "crime" is that they are not fellow leftists.

Seriously, here is a list of whom they're going after:

Elaine Chao. Blocked and accosted by a gaggle of screaming white men over an immigration policy she has nothing to do with. Chao, to her credit, punched back (must be a tough woman), driving the leftist bully mob off with the aid of some kind of security, probably Secret Service. The video clip is here . Look at that picture:

What a pretty picture the left paints with all these targeted assaults and incidents, here in this vaunted era of #MeToo. Since they claim to be the "real" representatives for the interests of women, leftists have a funny way of showing it. The pattern is becoming apparent.

Think it's not about women? Well, ask yourself if you see them trying much to mess with Mad Dog Mattis or General John Kelly, who once decked a red Chinese state goon slapping around the reporters on a Shanghai (or someplace) tarmac. You virtually never see them going after him.

No, their impulse is the bully impulse – go after the person who seems softest, most sensitive, most likely to cry, and drive home the assault. Being stereotype-lovers, that means they go after the women.

Let it be a campaign issue for Republicans come November.