For the left, 'Year of the Woman' is all about blocking, assaulting, and attacking them
Leftists and Democrats, glomming onto #MeToo and running a lot of female candidates (as have Republicans), have been loud about heralding a new "Year of the Woman."
At long last, a year of the woman!
It's nothing but lies, after you take a good look at what that seems to mean to leftists.
They're targeting women – blocking them, assaulting them, harassing them, throwing them out of restaurants, and showing what they're really about, which is a War on Women, whose "crime" is that they are not fellow leftists.
Seriously, here is a list of whom they're going after:
- Elaine Chao. Blocked and accosted by a gaggle of screaming white men over an immigration policy she has nothing to do with. Chao, to her credit, punched back (must be a tough woman), driving the leftist bully mob off with the aid of some kind of security, probably Secret Service. The video clip is here. Look at that picture:
- Sarah Sanders: President Trump's spokewoman was thrown out of a Virginia restaurant called "Red Hen" by its rabid leftist owner, who then followed Sanders's family to the next restaurant they went to, bringing with her a screaming, taunting mob. Sanders has since been assigned a Secret Service detail for her own safety.
- Kirstjen Nielsen: The Homeland Security secretary was mobbed, screamed at, and driven from a Washington, D.C. Mexican restaurant, quite possibly on a tipoff from a Justice Department employee and Democratic Socialists of America member who might have known her schedule and then brought in the screaming mob. After that, another mob taped bawling children and loudspeaker-blasted it into her Alexandria, Va., home, exploiting children without their informed consent as a means of harassing a woman.
- Betsy DeVos: The Department of Education secretary was blocked from entering a Washington, D.C. public school by a rabid screaming mob last February. After that, she was assailed by abusive campus protesters at Harvard University in Massachusetts and George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
- Pam Bondi: The Florida attorney general was hit at a movie theater by a mob of screaming rabid leftists, apparently blaming her for President Trump's policy on immigration.
- Melania Trump: The first lady, who is the picture of ladylike comportment and dignity, has been the repeated target of grotesque threats and slanders and libels from the left, if not actual security issues. Too many to name. They've been after her from the beginning.
What a pretty picture the left paints with all these targeted assaults and incidents, here in this vaunted era of #MeToo. Since they claim to be the "real" representatives for the interests of women, leftists have a funny way of showing it. The pattern is becoming apparent.
Think it's not about women? Well, ask yourself if you see them trying much to mess with Mad Dog Mattis or General John Kelly, who once decked a red Chinese state goon slapping around the reporters on a Shanghai (or someplace) tarmac. You virtually never see them going after him.
No, their impulse is the bully impulse – go after the person who seems softest, most sensitive, most likely to cry, and drive home the assault. Being stereotype-lovers, that means they go after the women.
Let it be a campaign issue for Republicans come November.
