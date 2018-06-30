Facebook's attack on conservative news only a partial success

Who's the winner? Fox News immediately climbed to first place, increasing in total interactions by almost fifty percent . CNN sank to second place. The Daily Mail and the conservative Daily Wire also rose in rank.

When Mark Zuckerberg was knuckled by progressives to do something about Russian fake news on Facebook, they assumed the mainstream propaganda media would be the winners, and conservative news sources would be the losers. Facebook's new algorithms rely on user rankings of what news sources they trust in order to get a coveted place on the Facebook newsfeed.

Fiddling with who gets onto the Facebook newsfeed is just one avenue of attack for the progressives of Silicon Valley. Their efforts to shut conservative voices out of the marketplace of ideas are unrelenting and are having a substantial chilling effect. This is a problem that is getting worse, not better.

[I]n tanking traffic for right-wing outrage factories like Breitbart and Gateway Pundit, Facebook appears to have succeeded in giving Fox News even more influence. While most large digital publishers have done fine in the wake of Facebook's January 12 news feed change, Fox News' total interactions have soared, increasing at a significantly higher rate than any other comparably sized outlet[.]

There is an ominous bad side to this story. Facebook's new algorithms did destroy the high traffic to Breitbart, which had been outcompeting Fox for average interactions per story posted, three to one.

Funny how the polls are always telling us how unpopular President Trump and his policies are. When actual behavior is counted – such as voting for president or what news sources people choose – the conservatives win.

SOME RECENT DATA on the best-performing news brands on Facebook seems to show that high-quality new sources are getting less engagement on Facebook and lower quality sites are getting a lot more. This is the exact opposite of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised ... the "most engaged" sites on the network as measured by likes, comments, reactions, and shares. ... Fox News climbed from third place to first[.] ... The Daily Mail rose to fourth from seventh and a site called Daily Wire, which specializes in conservative news, climbed to eighth with 14 million engagements.

The Columbia Journalism Review whines:

