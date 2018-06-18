Et tu, Laura?

On Sunday, a day we as a nation set aside to honor fathers and the bonds of family, I was among the millions of Americans who watched images of children who have been torn from their parents. In the six weeks between April 19 and May 31, the Department of Homeland Security has sent nearly 2,000 children to mass detention centers or foster care. More than 100 of these children are younger than 4 years old. The reason for these separations is a zero-tolerance policy for their parents, who are accused of illegally crossing our borders.

Laura Bush is publicly supporting the Democrats' BS propaganda effort, hand-wringing over the poor "immigrants" (make that illegal immigrant law-breakers) who are arrested and therefore separated from the children. She wrote a column for the Trump-hating Washington Bezos Post that is getting major attention from all the other Trump-haters:

The reason for the separations is that their parents have been arrested for violating our law. Just like American citizens who are arrested. As Bre Payton of The Federalist reminds us:

Putting a child in temporary housing or foster care when their [sic] parent engages in illegal activity is standard practice – even for U.S. citizens. A bit of information that's been largely ignored is that there are an unknown number of American children who've been seperated [sic] from their parents and placed in foster care when their parents are incarcerated. As The Daily Caller's Saagar Enjeti points out, an estimated 20,939 American children were put in foster care when a parent was incarcerated in 2016, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That accounts for about eight percent of the total number of children who entered the foster care system that same year.

In effect, Laura Bush is advocating for privileging foreign law-breakers over Americans. Since we are ceaselessly told by the left that black Americans are disproportionately incarcerated, this means that the former first lady must be a raaacist, arguing for harsher treatment of black Americans than of foreigners (who incidentally travel long distances to violate our laws).

It is clear that the presidency of Donald Trump has pushed the Bush clan into revealing its predilection for the Democrats' positions on various issues.

Well, now we know...