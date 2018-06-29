Dem's false hope: Mueller finishes investigation before Senate confirms SCOTUS pick

There is a chance, far from certain but also far from unlikely, that we will soon be forced to consider the following question: Is Vladimir Putin allowed to rewrite the Constitution of the United States?

This piece in the Daily Beast by David Litt perfectly encapsulates the delusional thinking of Democrats as Trump and the GOP prepare to confirm another conservative justice to the Supreme Court.

Of course, it’s always possible that sometime this fall, special counsel Robert Mueller’s team will announce that results of their investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign has turned up nothing shady. Those Trump Tower meetings really were about adoption. The president’s fondness for Putin is due to bromance and not blackmail. But it’s also quite possible that there is fire behind the smoke. Consider the following alternate scenario, one entirely plausible given what we currently know: Russian spies handed over stolen intelligence to the Trump campaign. The Trump campaign promised Russia something (an easing of sanctions, for example) in return. And Trump himself knew about it. Such findings would describe actions that fall somewhere between collusion and outright treason. It would trigger the most dire political crisis in modern American history. If Justice Kennedy’s replacement has already been confirmed, that crisis would spread to the judiciary as well.

Incredible. This "scenario" is beyond delusion, beyond fantasy. It's evidence of mental illness.

The way Mueller's investigation is leaking, it seems obvious that any kind of smoking gun proving Trump is a traitor would have leaked long ago. Any evidence that his top aides committed treason would also have been passed on to the media. As far as "collusion" goes, Mueller has squat - a bunch of Russians running around trying to hack the election and make friends with aides in the Trump campaign. It appears that his investigation is dead in the water on the collusion score.

But Mueller is going to find something. It's the nature of the special counsel's task that he must justify the expenditure of millions of dollars by indicting people.

Would voters care if Trump knew of his lawyer's payoffs to a pornstar to keep her quiet? Or if there's funny business in some of Trump's shadier business deals? Would it be - should it be - enough to derail a pick for the Supreme Court?

Hoping Trump can be portrayed as an "illegitimate president" is a fool's hope and shows the disarray the Democrats are in. Trump will almost certainly choose a justice like Gorsuch; a person with impeccable credentials and a solid conservative record. If he does that, you can expect a handful of Democrats to support the pick. Thus, the only hope for Democrats is that Robert Mueller can do for them what the voters refused to do in 2016; defeat Trump.