Democrats: Experts at separating families

Just one of many voluminous liberal outbursts concerning a longstanding border policy unnoticed until Trump became president: In McAllen, Texas on Monday, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King said the Statue of Liberty is "weeping right now" over the separating of illegal alien children from their families. From Walter Williams on the same morning: "As late as 1950, female-headed households were only 18 percent of the black population. Today 70 percent of black children are raised in single-parent households."

Fatherless families are the new normal in African-American homes. It took Democratic Party policies fifty years to accomplish a virtually total separation of the African-American family. I don't know if the Statue of Liberty is weeping over the plight of non-citizens under the care and protection of Border Patrol agents, but I do know that Democrats have no high ground to stand on when deliberating the issue of separating families. They long ago perfected the art of smashing family units into unrecognizable and ineffective debris. Democrats will do the same to any constituency that submits to their electoral will.