Democrats are responsible for tent cities for illegal alien kids

Illegal alien children are flooding across the border. Some are coming alone; some are accompanied by adults who may or may not be their parents. The government is overwhelmed by the numbers; recently, the government converted a former Walmart into a home for illegal alien kids. Can you imagine seeing illegal aliens in a Walmart? That's surely a first for our nation! But as space runs out, the government has announced plans to open tent cities to house the illegal alien kids. Democrats have blasted this as inhumane, and even Republican House speaker Paul Ryan says he is against separating kids from their illegal alien parents.

Well, if he's against it, what is he for? This whole situation was created by Democrats. First, Democrats and the courts created a magnet of welfare benefits for illegal aliens who entered the country. It was so tantalizing that some families south of the border sent their children across, knowing they would get free food, shelter, and education. Secondly, Obama expanded the definition of "asylum" to include people who claimed they feared "crime gangs" or even feared abusive husbands. That incentivized illegal aliens to make up stories of persecution and to flood the border, creating another magnet that drew in all these illegal aliens – and their children. Thirdly, Obama largely stopped prosecuting illegal aliens criminally for crossing the border. Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided to start enforcing the law again, which sent parents of illegal aliens to jail. Children could not accompany parents to jail, therefore they had to be sent somewhere. The federal government doesn't have facilities to take care of thousands of children and therefore is planning to create a tent city or cities to process the illegal kids until they can be found foster homes. The liberal media paint this as cruel in the extreme. But if you look at what caused the children to be here in the first place, it was Democrats. Democrats expected the parents, and their kids, to be able to walk across the border, be given a court date many years in the future, and be free to melt into the population – in effect, be given a "get out of jail free" card. People south of the border, knowing this, have flooded across by the millions. Now that the law is being enforced, it looks cruel to the children. If there is any cruelty, it is caused by the Democrats, who lured all those kids here. In the meantime, I suspect that the taxpayer-funded food, shelter, education, and entertainment these kids will receive will still be a big step up from the shacks they hail from. And perhaps when word filters back across the border that crossing the border illegally is once again taken seriously, the unsustainable flow of illegals, created by the Democrats, will be reduced. Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.