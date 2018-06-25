Democrats are just nuts trying to keep Trump off the 2020 ballot, but Trump could have fun with this

Democrats from 23 states are trying to keep Trump off the ballot unless he makes his tax return public. Here is the headline: "25 States Move to Keep Trump Off 2020 Ballot if he doesn't make his tax return public." It is really too bad that they don't concentrate on creating jobs and giving minorities the opportunity to move up the economic ladder, the way Trump is.

I've got some requirements that Republican attorneys general should demand in return, which should keep the Democrats' top candidates off the ballot, too. I think there should be a requirement to show college transcripts. That would have prevented Obama from being on the ballot. Another requirement could be that candidates take a DNA test and show it, to prove their Indian heritage if they previously claimed it to get ahead. That would keep Elizabeth Warren off the ballot. Anyone who plagiarized a college paper would not be eligible. That would keep Joe Biden off. Candidates who bought three houses while their wives lied and bankrupted a college would be ineligible. That eliminates Bernie. Those who lied to Congress would be ineligible, too. That would take out Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton, and James Comey, and probably most of their other potential candidates. I also believe that the Democratic National Committee should never again be allowed to require a photo ID to get into their party convention, because they have said that disenfranchises so many and is racist. Or shall we say the truth about this: that they are just making that up so ineligible people can vote? All Democrat candidates should list out which laws are exempted from their oath of office before they are put on the ballot. Democrats should also be required to show actual proof that humans, CO2, and fossil fuels cause climate change instead of relying on inaccurate, manipulated computer models.