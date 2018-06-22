Democrats abuse Holocaust memory for political points

Democrats opposing safe borders for America have rushed to Twitter and the microphones to compare illegal immigrants scamming our refugee system to Holocaust victims, with President Trump cast as Hitler. These disgusting remarks trivialize the murders of 1.5 million Jewish children in the Holocaust. Jewish children were not separated from their mothers and sent to clean, protected shelters -- they were murdered as Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who both invoked the comparison, should well know. Now-deleted tweert from the former head of the CIA and NSA On Monday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) blasted the Trump administration over family separations, saying on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” that the U.S. is not Nazi Germany.

“This is the United States of America. It isn’t Nazi Germany, and there’s a difference. And we don’t take children from their parents until now and I think it’s such a sad day. People are so upset,.” Sen. Blumenthal said: “This policy of family separation reminds us of the cattle cars of Nazi Germany when children were separated from their parents and marched to supposed showers...it reminds us of all the darkest periods in American history...it should be stopped right away.” Misuse of the Holocaust for partisan political ends was, in the past, always denounced by the ADL and other Jewish groups who are now silent because of their irrational hatred of Trump and their sycophantic loyalty to the Democrats. The border is a national security issue and the lies must stop. On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order to end the practice of separating children from their parents, following an onslaught of negative media coverage, detaining families together. The drummed up outrage masks a political agenda: do you believe in open borders or a legal immigration process? If the country wants more immigrants for either economic or humanitarian reasons, then pass legislation raising the legal immigration quotas. The present law, supported by a 1997 consent decree known as the “Flores settlement,” which was updated in 2015, requires that children who entered the country illegally be kept in custody for no more than 20 days. And with the 2015 update, it applies to children who came as part of a family, and generally means that the children and the parents are both released so that they will be together. In Trump’s new executive order, he directed Attorney General Sessions to “go back to court and try to change the 2015 ruling that created the family ‘loophole’ that’s distorted the immigration system.” The separation is usually for a short time, from hours to a few weeks, before they have a hearing. The alternative is to have an open border for anyone who brings a child along. Obama, faced with this situation, just did not enforce the law, so we had massive illegal immigration. Some of those heart-rending pictures of kids in cages we’ve seen in recent days were from when Obama was president. But the media don’t want you to know that. Corporate leaders, both Republican and Democrat, want massive immigration because they want cheap labor. There is no mystery to why wages and wages of the less educated have declined in real terms over the last 30 years. In part, it is because of this mass immigration of illegal workers who work for low wages, and in part it is due to the bad trade deals the U.S. negotiated, which killed American manufacturing. Where is the compassion for all those young American people who turned to opioids in despair that there were no jobs for them in the past decade? Where is the compassion for the 4,500 black children separated from their single moms each year when their mothers are arrested and sent to jail. These black kids end up in foster care for years rather than for the weeks, as in the case of kids accompanying illegal immigrants. The U.S. has the right to have a border and laws. These people should have applied to come here legally. If they went to one of the 25 legal entry points and claimed asylum, they would not have been separated from their children because they would not have broken any laws. They choose instead to enter illegally. President Trump says that if you do not have a border, you do not have a country. Let’s recognize, if you do not have respect for the laws and the legislative/judicial process to change them, you do not have a democracy. President Trump cannot solve all the world’s problems. His job is to look out for American citizens. Carol Greenwald is a board member of the Citizens Commission on National Security.