Dear stupid media: North Korean denuclearization is a foregone conclusion

With the historic meeting of President Trump and Kim Jong-un, there has been the expected typhoon of naysayers and pundits caterwauling about whether North Korea will willingly give up its nuclear weapon ambitions after a single meeting. Does it take a simpleton like me to point out to these morons the obvious reasons why it's a foregone conclusion? Let me type slowly for those at the dinosaur media (including Fox) so that they can catch up to reality.

Along with the mud-slinging between Trump and Kim, there was also backroom dealing going on. Trump was, and the media knew, pressuring China to get involved – basically telling Xi Jinping to get his lackey (Kim) under control. Why has that fallen on deaf ears and atrophied brains? Trump knew full well what would get China to act: the potential of full-throttle restrictions on Chinese imports to the United States – cars, phones, televisions, shirts, sandals, and every other cheap wristwatch. The tariffs on steel and aluminum were the warning shot. Are the "pundits" even able to acknowledge this? Certainly, they understand that even a partial restriction on Chinese imports would disrupt their economy. But I may give them too much credit. On every channel, every hour, every pasty buffoon was carping about "would North Korea really give up the nukes?" Dear Lord, save them from themselves. That question was answered after the second visit to China by Kim. Does any sentient being doubt that if China said get rid of the nukes, North Korea would balk? The logic is so simple that I can't believe the "pundits" are incapable of grasping it. Do they really need their intellectual barf so bad to ensure more appearances on political talking-head media? Dumb question. China needs our money to continue building its military. Trump says we'll cut it off if the Chinese don't get North Korea to give up the nukes. China tells the Norks to give up the nukes. The Norks complain about needing protection from the West. China says we got your back and conveys that to Trump – much the same way we protect Alaska and Hawaii. Got it? What country in its right mind would attack a protectorate of China? None, since the transfer of our missile technology to China under Clinton in the '90s. Long story short: The Trump economy is the driving force in the world today. Everyone wants a piece of this pie. Trump will parlay that power to its maximum effect. China knows it. Merkel knows it. As does eyebrow boy up north. Trump knows that the Nork missiles are going away. He wouldn't have gone to the summit if he didn't. He also knows we won't be putting any nukes in South Korea or Japan, as a nod to China once North Korea destroys its own. But at that point, who needs them?