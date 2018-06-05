Conservative America's mainstream media war

However, following a seismic presidential election, where a deadpan populist movement ruled, the wounded modern-day propaganda blitzkrieg has doubled down.

For years, mainstream media have waged an incessant, calculated war upon conservative America.

To show their teeth, staggered liberal executives unleashed the largest campaign of out-group bias ever aimed toward a political opponent. Brash everyday progressives have followed suit. Motivated by a consequence-free atmosphere of conservative-bashing, sermonized by the nation's largest corporations, why wouldn't they?

What an enlightened time for the "compassionate party." What a trying time for a conservative.

Now set in overdrive, the engine of elitist rhetoric advanced recently by claiming the professional career of Roseanne Barr, as comedienne Samantha Bee took verbal potshots at Ivanka Trump and Antifa launched yet another Portland attack.

With respect to Barr and Ivanka, as the machine rolls, Antifa's latest round of thinly veiled criminal activism looms most urgent.

This is due to the climate of fear Alt-Lefters seek to evoke.

One must imagine how ardently mainstream media salivate whenever their henchmen punctuate the group's larger conceptual message with a violent outburst. Clearly, that message is, in America circa 2018, that conservatism will not be tolerated.

But, as proven by Election 2016, even in the face of its sternest test from a crafty, often belligerent foe, conservative America is resilient and will not fade.

To illustrate that point, conservatives didn't blink when George Soros and Jeff Zucker politicized a tragic event while positioning children as manipulative pawns in Parkland's wake. Nor did they cave when Twitter declared its political intentions by overtly purging right-leaning users. Nor do they fall in a society now programmed to "think left."

In short, no weapon formed against Patriot America shall prosper – not even the most potent: the media.