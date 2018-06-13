« Did Rod Rosenstein threaten to go after House staffers with subpoenas last January?
June 13, 2018

Chelsea Clinton not happy about being compared to Howdy Doody

By Monica Showalter

Chelsea Clinton seems to have a very thin skin these days.

Some guy on Twitter did a PhotoShop portraying her as Howdy Doody (unfortunately for her, they do look alike), and she fired back, in the creepiest passive-aggressive way you can imagine, all but doxxing the guy.  Here is her sarcastic tweet:

In other words, the comparison bothered her so much that she spent a mountain of time going over the man's past tweets in a quest to find something bad in one of them, just one little thing if she could, and managed to isolate a couple of instances at some time in the man's long-ago tweets where he said he was against bullying and loved animals.  How she must have looked and looked!  Guess a rich hedge fund-manager's wife has that kind of time to nurse wounds and look for payback opportunities.

After she got what she was looking for, she blandly "exposed" the tweeter as a hypocrite for making her a figure of fun.  As if a public figure such as herself, with a noisy tweet feed, shouldn't ever, ever, be made a figure of fun.

Well, here's what the tweet that triggered the massive internet search looked like:

Touchy, touchy, touchy...

Guess we know a lot more about Chelsea and her delicate sensitivities now.

 

 

 

 