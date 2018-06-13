Chelsea Clinton not happy about being compared to Howdy Doody

Thanks to Richard & all the people on @Twitter who’ve compared me to Howdy Doody, I now know a bit about him, including that he stood up to bullies & believed in being kind to animals. I’m always happy to be on the side of allyship & kindness. Thanks again! https://t.co/5crLGKnL3U

In other words, the comparison bothered her so much that she spent a mountain of time going over the man's past tweets in a quest to find something bad in one of them, just one little thing if she could, and managed to isolate a couple of instances at some time in the man's long-ago tweets where he said he was against bullying and loved animals. How she must have looked and looked! Guess a rich hedge fund-manager's wife has that kind of time to nurse wounds and look for payback opportunities.

After she got what she was looking for, she blandly "exposed" the tweeter as a hypocrite for making her a figure of fun. As if a public figure such as herself, with a noisy tweet feed, shouldn't ever, ever, be made a figure of fun.

Well, here's what the tweet that triggered the massive internet search looked like:

Touchy, touchy, touchy...

Guess we know a lot more about Chelsea and her delicate sensitivities now.