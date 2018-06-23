Buried in IG report, shocking revelations about Clinton emails found on Weiner's laptop

The issues surrounding Hillary Clinton's emails just won't go away and the recently released DoJ inspector general's report shows why.

According to the recently released inspector general report, on September 28 and 29, 2016 the New York office of the FBI immediately reported to the Washington headquarters its discovery of, first, 141,000 and then 350,000 emails on the laptop of Anthony Weiner — also known as “Carlos Danger,” a now-convicted sex offender. Mr. Weiner is the husband of Hillary Clinton’s inseparable aide Huma Abedin. Now we know by October 4, the New York office had found 700,000 emails. The New York agents had seen and reported to FBI leadership they had seen email headers, all domain names, Mrs. Clinton’s initials on one sensitive but not classified document, and the missing BlackBerry backups. The New York agents described it as the “entire file” of all Hillary Clinton emails from 2006 until 2016, including the BlackBerry messages that Comey himself had referred to as “the golden emails.”

What did the FBI do with this treasure trove of hundreds of thousands of emails that Hillary Clinton and her lawyers never turned over to the bureau?

Nothing — at least nothing to obtain evidence. There was a flurry of activity at Headquarters. Strzok-Page texts show that Strzok, McCabe and Priestap discussed the Weiner laptop among themselves shortly after the “bomb” dropped in the video conference that day. In fact, Priestap and Strzok were waiting outside McCabe’s office to discuss it while McCabe was with Comey. There were also two calls between Comey and McCabe that evening. Does anyone really think they were not having their own “oh s**t” moment? The FBI case agent in New York sure had one. Remarkably, McCabe, Comey, Priestap, Strzok,and then Mary McCord at DOJ have little recollection of much of this at all. It just kind of “fell off the radar.” They were “busy.” it was probably “duplicates,” and their focus was on the “Russia” investigation to which they gave priority. And after all, they did not expect any information on the laptop to “change the outcome of the case.” Of course they did not, but the only reason for that is that the outcome that she would not be prosecuted was a foregone conclusion from the beginning Obama and Hillary had both declared it.

Shocking, astonishing, incredible - it's amazing that FBI and the Justice Department didn't follow through and investigate.

But not surprising.

Comey must have known that the discovery of 700,000 emails on Weiner's laptop was a game changer. That's why he announced that the investigation was being reopened in October of 2016. Rather than some kind of partisan bias, which the left accused Comey of at the time, the former FBI director must have surmised the same thing that we are now assuming with these revelations; the carefully crafted Clinton narrative about the emails was as bogus as a three dollar bill.

That the partisans at the top of the FBI leadership showed an extraordinarly lack of curiousity at what was in those 700,000 emails is also not surprising. By October, it was assumed Clinton was on her way to an easy electoral victory over Trump and her FBI supporters didn't see the need to rock the boat by dredging up any additional dirt.

What can be done? Director Wray could reopen the case but don't hold your breath. It's ancient history in Washington by now and no one wants to revisit what was considered at the time as an open and shut case.