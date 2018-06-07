Black employment: The new underground railroad

In "Just Say It's Racist" in the Atlantic, June 4, Adam Serwer makes an assertion so astonishing and bold that one would be shocked had it not already been said over 3 billion times in just the last six years. Serwer says Trump-supporters are racist and the media should stop being afraid to say so. We would call Mr. Serwer brave in the second place if he wasn't so laughable in the first. The article strikes a strangely defiant yet self-protective pose. It plays out like the end of an old James Cagney gangster film – Cagney or Serwer smashing out the second floor apartment window and popping off a few rounds while shouting, "Ah, ya dirty coppers, come in and get me! Take this, ya rats!"

Serwer and his frothy media Democratic gang are obviously going on the lam in the face of an I.G. report sure to be unfavorable to their big bosses downtown. They think they can blast their way out of the joint and be across state lines before the heat catches up with them. Hold on, Sonny. Democrats are racists and have always been so. It is in the Democratic Party's DNA to be racist, from opposing Republican president Abraham Lincoln's emancipation of slaves to founding the Ku Klux Klan to act as a terrorist arm in violent support of Democrats' racist opinions. Serwer would say the entire history of America is one of racism, but he would be wrong. As far back as 1800, the people who later formed the Republican Party began meeting and rallying around emancipation. These people must be considered favorably in any equation resulting in a stereotypical slur upon our nation. As for the Democrats, they supported slavery, were willing to go to war in support of slavery, and fought every piece of civil rights legislation proposed by Republicans right up until 1965. It is not America that has a racist history; it is the Democratic Party that exclusively owned and operated any construct of American history that could be understood as manifestly racist. Democrats invented slavery 2.0, the soft tyranny version. Slavery 2.0 exploits African-Americans not for their collective work yield; rather, it exploits African-Americans for their collective vote yield. Democrats shunted millions of African-American families into rat-infested, crime-ridden hellholes with no path to escape. Within these ghettos, atrocities occur every day as hope for a better life is withheld because the Democratic slave-masters rely upon votes cast by the very same citizens they have incarcerated. Democrat racists have literally crushed the soul out of many African-Americans. Democrats loudly complain when Trump's employment figures show the lowest rate of unemployment ever within the black community. It's not respect Democrats such as Don Lemon really care about; they raise hell because employment represents the underground railroad that offers African-Americans freedom and escape from Democratic racist policies and control. The whip wielded by Democrats lands squarely on the backs of poor people who are threatened with eviction if they for a moment consider standing on their own two feet. Democrats won't even allow their poverty-stricken servants to choose better schools for the children, because this would surely deprive Democratic racists of the succeeding generations they must destroy in order to maintain power.