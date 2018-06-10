Bill Maher, hoping for that economic collapse 'round the corner...

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point, and by the way, I’m hoping for it."

Bill Maher is hoping for an economic collapse. He actually told that to a man he interviewed on television, offering up the rationale that a crashed economy is the only way to get rid of President Trump. According to the Washington Examiner, Maher said :

"I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy.”

People getting thrown out of work? Falling incomes? Depleted savings? Wage stagnation? A new homelessness epidemic (the current one of which started under Obama)? Empty towns, an increased opioid epidemic? Higher suicide rates, fewer babies, young adults living in their mom's basements?

You know, the way things were during the Obama years?

He's all for it, but, you know, "sorry it hurts people." A crocodile tear falls... What makes these thoughts amusing, and not in a good way for Maher, is that on one level, he recognizes the link between Trump's rising popularity and the roaring good economy of the kind that hasn't been seen since the 1980s. He's not calling the worker bonuses that have come of it "crumbs," as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has, attempting to advise us the economic gains are all an illusion. Nor has he tried to claim that the good economy going on right now is the work of President Obama, as narrativemaster Ben Rhodes has ridiculously attempted to do.

He rightly sees a threat.

And as a result, he really wants that good economy to go away, because it bothers him mightily and he fervently hopes for a crash.

Like Trump is going to imitate Obama's economic policies to bring back ... another Obama.

It's similar to the Cloward-Piven strategy of spending so much on welfare that a crisis is triggered and then a socialist takeover can be enacted - as Venezuela now demonstrates.

What Maher doesn't get is that Trump's economy is intrinisically connected to Trump.

President Trump has appointed free market economists such as Larry Kudlow to advise him. He's slashed regulations and cut bureaucratic positions. Above all, he's cut taxes, and that extra money in corporate bankbooks has led not just to unexpected bonuses for workers, but to the lowest unemployment rate within memory. There are actually more positions out there than there are workers these days.

Maher doesn't see any connection between those actions "which threaten our democracy" by his logic, and the good economy. Like a lot of leftists, he thinks good economies just float in, untethered to any economic policy or move. You'd think Venezuela might be a little warning about the perils of too much socialism and what it does for an economy, but he sees no connection.

He just wants the U.S. economy to magically crash and Americans to end their support for President Trump so that a leftist Democrat can be elected.

Obama created a bad economy through his policies, although he could have created a good one, because free markets work no matter who is trying them. He just didn't need or want one. So long as bureaucrats were hired, and free stuff was doled out, and big government spending on welfare was do-able by draining our Social Security trust fund, what did he care that the economy was a dump on the same continuum as socialist Venezuela's? What mattered to him was big spending big government. That's how he felt successful.

Trump doesn't see it that way, and shrewdly knows that the public would be a lot happier with a roaring economy, big bonuses, rising salaries and their choice of jobs. That idea was lying in the dirt with Obama in the saddle and Trump cleverly snagged it out and used it.

In other words, Obama had his chance, and he blew it. Now Trump is picking up the prize, as the economy roars in joy and America is being made great again.

No wonder Maher is eating his leftist heart out. He just can't connect the good economy with Trump, so he blames the economy. How pathetic that he hopes for a crash as a means to bring back failed leftists. Won't work, unless the public gets tired of winning.