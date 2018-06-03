Bill Kristol’s soul-threatening hatred of Trump

It’s fine for Kristol, who once was VP Dick Cheney’s chief of staff and who was the founding editor of the Weekly Standard, to disagree with and criticize President Trump. After all, Trump is repudiating many of the foreign policies for which Kristol has advocated. But yesterday, Kristol committed what I imagine would be a firing offense for a junior scribe at a publication that he edited. Streiff at Red State calls this tweet of Kristol’s yesterday “dishonest and duplicitous,” and much though I wish it were not so, I have to agree:

. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump is presented with a letter from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Friday, June 1, 2018, by North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office at the @WhiteHouse in Washington, D.C., followed by a meeting. (Official @WhiteHouse Photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/6a1PgFXS3v

It can't be the case--can it?--that neither Pompeo nor Bolton nor anyone else from the USG was in the room for the meeting? Or that there was only one interpreter, a North Korean one? One hopes this was a brief photo op, and the real meeting was conducted professionally. Was it? https://t.co/6Rq6crp7Uv

I write with sadness about Bill Kristol, a man I used to admire. I fear he is an example of what Alice Herz Sommer, a Holocaust survivor who lived to the age of 110, meant when she said, “Hatred eats the soul of the hater, not the hated.”

It’s fine for Kristol, who once was VP Dick Cheney’s chief of staff and who was the founding editor of the Weekly Standard, to disagree with and criticize President Trump. After all, Trump is repudiating many of the foreign policies for which Kristol has advocated. But yesterday, Kristol committed what I imagine would be a firing offense for a junior scribe at a publication that he edited. Streiff at Red State calls this tweet of Kristol’s yesterday “dishonest and duplicitous,” and much though I wish it were not so, I have to agree:

It can't be the case--can it?--that neither Pompeo nor Bolton nor anyone else from the USG was in the room for the meeting? Or that there was only one interpreter, a North Korean one?

One hopes this was a brief photo op, and the real meeting was conducted professionally. Was it? https://t.co/6Rq6crp7Uv — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 2, 2018

Was Kristol too busy to Google and discover this?

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump is presented with a letter from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Friday, June 1, 2018, by North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office at the @WhiteHouse in Washington, D.C., followed by a meeting. (Official @WhiteHouse Photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/6a1PgFXS3v — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 1, 2018

So far, Kristol’s Twitter feed shows no sign of correction, much less apology.