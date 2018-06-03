« Cuba exposed as the culprit in making Venezuela a narcostate | Maureen Dowd satirizes Obama’s 'peak Spock’ »
June 3, 2018

Bill Kristol’s soul-threatening hatred of Trump

By Thomas Lifson

I write with sadness about Bill Kristol, a man I used to admire. I fear he is an example of what Alice Herz Sommer, a Holocaust survivor who lived to the age of 110, meant when she said, “Hatred eats the soul of the hater, not the hated.”

It’s fine for Kristol, who once was VP Dick Cheney’s chief of staff and who was the founding editor of the Weekly Standard, to disagree with and criticize President Trump. After all, Trump is repudiating many of the foreign policies for which Kristol has advocated. But yesterday, Kristol committed what I imagine would be a firing offense for a junior scribe at a publication that he edited.  Streiff at Red State calls this tweet of Kristol’s yesterday “dishonest and duplicitous,” and much though I wish it were not so, I have to agree:  

Was Kristol too busy to Google and discover this?  

So far, Kristol’s Twitter feed shows no sign of correction, much less apology.