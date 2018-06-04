Bill Clinton: If it were a Democratic president, impeachment hearings would be underway

"I think if the roles were reversed -- now, this is me just talking, but it's based on my experience -- if it were a Democratic president, and these facts were present, most people I know in Washington believe impeachment hearings would have begun already," Clinton told "CBS Sunday Morning." The former Democratic president added, "And most people I know believe that the press would have been that hard, or harder. But these are serious issues." As of last month, the special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation has led to 75 criminal charges, five guilty pleas, and one sentencing. Asked if the media has been unfair to Trump in its reporting on the Russia probe, Clinton said, "I think they have tried by and large to cover this investigation based on the facts."

Clinton is delusional. The notion that the media wouldn't go all out to protect a Democratic president is absurd. Besides, what "facts" is the media covering relating to Russian "collusion" by the president of the United States? Every indictment, every charge, and all guilty pleas have been totally unrelated to "collusion" - most of the charges against Trump aides cover crimes committed before Trump was even running for the office. They have nothing to do with an investigation into Russian "collusion."