An instant classic: Strzok-Page text messages performed by actors on YouTube

As tawdry melodramas go, this one has most of the elements of a hit: high stakes, anger, illicit romance, and an intriguing villain (That would be the President of the United States, Donald Trump). It probably was inevitable that the voluminous text messages between FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and inamorata Lisa Page would be dramatized, but what surprises is how well it was done, as produced by McAleer.

Posted on May 8, the drama did not have access to the most dramatic text of all, about “stopping” Trump. Nonetheless, the dramatization works quite well, and illustrates the level of humans that populated the top level of the world’s purportedly premier investigative agency.