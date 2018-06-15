A former IG Investigator looks at the DOJ IG Report

Having worked directly with FBI as the DOD Representative serving on “The National Counter Intelligence Executive Committee” I would trust my family’s life with all the FBI Special Agents I was honored to work with. But tragically, I never though this blog would be necessary. In reading the DOJ IG report it is now documented that more individuals than ever expected, serving at the highest ranks in the FBI and DOJ, should be ashamed of themselves. Having been an IG investigator and author of a very inclusive report about early corruption in Iraq I know the format. IG reports like Congressional Hearings are very important to bring the famous “sunlight of disinfectant” to organizations and people accused of wrong doing by including as much factual documentation as possible.

It is extremely critical to the integrity of the report to be as inclusive as necessary in compiling all reverent information. A key focus of the IG “mid-year” is Hillary Rodham Clinton’s misuse of the honor of having the highest security clearance level with access to the most highly classified program in America. She was fourth in line to become President, in the closely guarded Continuity of Government programs (COG), and it would have been very helpful to all Americans if the DOJ IG report included very important security documents. A copy of her security “in-briefing” and “out-briefing” forms certifying under threat of perjury that she appropriately handled classified information should be in the report. However it has been reported she did not sign the forms. Therefore, simply having a copy of the forms, even unsigned, in the IG report, would show intent to deceive. Secretary Clinton’s violation of the trust we gave her by not signing the form signals her avoiding perjury and is evidence of criminal intent. Americans should have been offered the opportunity to see the actual words that stress the importance of safeguarding our secrets. My next point is with the so call ‘gang of five” FBI Special Agents who are being referred for additional investigation, or so we are told. A group of individuals with badges and guns who threaten to “stop” the President of the United States should not just be investigated by the FBI but rather the President can direct the Secret Service to also investigate such a threat, including use of Lie Detectors. Using the words “We’ll stop” is that serious. Gifts from reporters are totally illegal. My beloved US Navy (I am an Annapolis grad Marine option officer), is going through very rough seas with the “Fat Leonard” WestPac bribery case, and they are standing tall in pulling out corruption by the roots. With Admirals going to prison, it is now becoming a very proud moment of reclaimed honor actually. Does the FBI have the same standards of accountability in not taking bribes as the United States Navy? So far Director, Wray apparently doesn’t get the severity of the transgressions from his news conference: "that were, at a minimum, inconsistent with FBI policy and Department ethics rules." In response, Wray said he was making "all employees fully aware of our new policy on contacts with the news media ... and making clear that we will not tolerate non-compliance." How about having DOJ prosecute illegal behavior in taking bribes, Director Wray? The FBI motto is “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity,” so before the normal announced perfunctory “ rest assured we can fix it” internal programs take over a most important point cannot be missed: How could such a pack of “not faithful,” bravery not known, and total “lack of integrity” group of incredibly self-absorbed individuals who saw themselves as above the Constitution rise to the top of such an august institution? Something is seriously wrong with the internal culture of the FBI and DOJ that would allow such people to rise to the top of a once-proud institution. The way both DOJ and the FBI promote staff should be looked at because the IG report documents an historic breakdown in our trust and confidence. Finally two moments of true farce are captured perfectly; One e-mail exchange includes the line “I can’t stop crying” by a so-far-unnamed FBI employee. I guess the famous “No crying in Baseball” means you can cry all you want in the FBI. What a group of sniveling unprofessional lightweights highlighted in the IG report. And this is priceless, a DOJ senior official tried to get their child a job with Clinton, Inc. It would be rather cruel to say that move is the equivalent of reaching out to Whitey Bulger or a head of one of “Five Families” to hire a relative. But as a very early Trump supporter I am now over the civilized side of livid because they made it personal: “Trump’s supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy POS that think he will magically grant them jobs for doing nothing. They probably didn’t watch the debates, aren’t fully educated on his policies, and are stupidly wrapped up in his unmerited enthusiasm.” It is time to now be cruelly focused and take no prisoners’ with those “POS” because they played such nasty games in betraying their oath of office and took full advantage of our trust and confidence.