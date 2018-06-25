A few grown-ups on the left raise alarms about public harassment of Trump administration officials

CBS News poll June 21-22 AFTER peak of family separation crisis:



Dem advantage *down* to four points on generic ballot.https://t.co/vcPX043YgC

And the sudden appearance of adult supervision at the Washington Post, where the editorial board opined yesterday afternoon, "Let the Trump team eat in peace."

After ritually denouncing the Trump administration for most of the editorial, the editors wrote:

We nonetheless would argue that Ms. Huckabee, and Ms. Nielsen and Mr. Miller, too, should be allowed to eat dinner in peace. Those who are insisting that we are in a special moment justifying incivility should think for a moment how many Americans might find their own special moment. How hard is it to imagine, for example, people who strongly believe that abortion is murder deciding that judges or other officials who protect abortion rights should not be able to live peaceably with their families? Down that road lies a world in which only the most zealous sign up for public service. That benefits no one.

"Public service," in Postspeak, means working for the government.

The editors implicitly rebuke their own opinion columnist, Jennifer Rubin, who used to be a conservative before a serious case of TDS. Just a day ago, Rubin wrote an op-ed celebrating the harassment: "Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the lost art of shunning." She hedges, because she doesn't want the practice to spread to her friends, so she tries to make a case for unique evil right now:

If, however, you think the child-separation policy is in a different class – a human rights crime, an inhumane policy for which the public was primed by efforts to dehumanize a group of people ("animals," "infest," etc.) – then it is both natural and appropriate for decent human beings to shame and shun the practitioners of such a policy. This exception to the rule of polite social action should be used sparingly (if for no other reason than we will never get through a restaurant meal without someone hollering at someone else). If a lawmaker, for example, who favors a harsh, ill-conceived immigration bill walks into a restaurant, I would not recommend raising a rumpus (though I would not invite that person to my home).

Ms. Rubin made no mention of the Obama administration following similar practices – and worse. For example, The New York Times, January 28, 2016, just days into the Trump presidency:

The Department of Health and Human Services placed more than a dozen immigrant [sic] children in the custody of human traffickers after it failed to conduct background checks of caregivers, according to a Senate report released on Thursday. Examining how the federal agency processes minors who arrive at the border without a guardian, lawmakers said they found that it had not followed basic practices of child welfare agencies, like making home visits.

Even David Axelrod, a progressive guru of public opinion, is mocking the protests:

Oh yes. Let’s get REALLY tough and deprive the Trumpies of Chanterelle & Scape Risotto! That will change EVERYTHING!✊ https://t.co/pkMeedlnFw — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 24, 2018

It's becoming clear that like Stormy Daniels and Russia collusion, this media obsession is boomeranging. Time for a new campaign of outrage over something or other.