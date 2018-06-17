A disgrace by German leftist parliamentarians

Thomas Seitz of AfD (Alternative for Germany) attempted to remember the brutal death of this young girl by a Muslim migrant who boasted how he murdered a Jewish girl. But the contemptuous and antisemitic leftists made a mockery of this moment of silence.

In death, a young Jewish girl, Susanna Maria Feldmann, is dishonored by German leftists in the Bundestag. This You Tube video showing Claudia Roth of the German Green party making a mockery of the murder of a young German Jewish teen reminds one of the thunderous applause that Hitler received when he stated during his Reichstag speech that Germany would soon be Judenrein or free of all Jews.

The "leftist German Parliament members started to make noise and applauded for Claudia Roth's intervention."

. . . a 20-year-old Iraqi man had admitted to the rape and murder of 14-year-old Susanna Feldman in Germany, where the case has stoked the immigration debate. The Jewish teenager from Mainz near Frankfurt was found dead on Wednesday in a wooded area in Wiesbaden, near a refugee center where the alleged attacker had lived [.]

In fact, "Ali Bashar, . . . had come to Germany through Turkey and Greece. He had arrived in Germany in the fall of 2015 at the height of Merkel’s migration crisis. Since then, he had been accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in a refugee shelter, attacking a policewoman and robbing a man at knifepoint. His asylum application had been rejected at the end of 2016. Bashar claimed to have been threatened by the PKK, a Kurdish group fighting against ISIS and Turkey. But he appealed, and was allowed to stay on in Germany until he finally killed."

Of course, The Green Party's Annalena Baerbock declared that nobody should, "presume to abuse the death of this girl to sow hatred." Yet,

A German poll of refugees last year found that more than half hold anti-Semitic views. Even before the migrant flood, German police had noted the rising number of Muslims arrested for anti-Semitic acts. In one Berlin school, Muslim students openly boasted, 'If a Jew enters our school, he'll get beaten up - I'd beat him up too.' In German cities, Muslim mobs have chanted, 'Hamas Hamas Jews to the gas!' German courts ruled that firebombing a synagogue previously torched by the Nazis was anti-Zionist rather than anti-Semitic.

A distinction without a difference.

In Judaism, the prayer for a deceased individual is called the kaddish. The prayer is written in Aramaic, and is "traditionally recited in memory of the dead, although it makes no mention of death."

While there are many who would desecrate the memory of Susanna Maria Feldmann, we should pray for her soul and remember her.

