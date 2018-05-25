Which Harvey Weinstein movie title is most appropriate for Harvey Weinstein?
Harvey Weinstein is in the process of being arrested for multiple sex crimes. Just remember: everyone is innocent until proven guilty! So I can't say I think Harvey Weinstein is extremely, extremely guilty of multiple sex crimes. It would not be appropriate.
Now that Harvey is being charged, I think it's time to solemnly reflect on his filmography to find the title that most accurately reflects his situation. Here are the nominees:
Wild Oats
Jane Got a Gun
Hateship Loveship
My Week with Marilyn
Scream 1, 2, 3, 4
Who's your Caddy?
Sicko
Breaking and Entering
The Human Stain
Full Frontal
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Rounders
Ride
Senseless
Wishful Thinking
Tokyo Pig
Addicted to Love
Flirting with Disaster
Blue in the Face
The Night We Never Met
Hardware
The Burning
Deep End
Velvet Goldmine
Questions for discussion:
1. Which of the above reminds you most of Harvey's situation?
2. If you had to make a movie about Harvey's life, what would you call it?
Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.
Harvey Weinstein is in the process of being arrested for multiple sex crimes. Just remember: everyone is innocent until proven guilty! So I can't say I think Harvey Weinstein is extremely, extremely guilty of multiple sex crimes. It would not be appropriate.
Now that Harvey is being charged, I think it's time to solemnly reflect on his filmography to find the title that most accurately reflects his situation. Here are the nominees:
Wild Oats
Jane Got a Gun
Hateship Loveship
My Week with Marilyn
Scream 1, 2, 3, 4
Who's your Caddy?
Sicko
Breaking and Entering
The Human Stain
Full Frontal
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Rounders
Ride
Senseless
Wishful Thinking
Tokyo Pig
Addicted to Love
Flirting with Disaster
Blue in the Face
The Night We Never Met
Hardware
The Burning
Deep End
Velvet Goldmine
Questions for discussion:
1. Which of the above reminds you most of Harvey's situation?
2. If you had to make a movie about Harvey's life, what would you call it?
Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.