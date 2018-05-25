« Let's have a brave NFL | Under new law, most Swedish men could be sentenced to jail for rape »
May 25, 2018

Which Harvey Weinstein movie title is most appropriate for Harvey Weinstein?

By Ed Straker

Harvey Weinstein is in the process of being arrested for multiple sex crimes.  Just remember: everyone is innocent until proven guilty!  So I can't say I think Harvey Weinstein is extremely, extremely guilty of multiple sex crimes.  It would not be appropriate. 

Now that Harvey is being charged, I think it's time to solemnly reflect on his filmography to find the title that most accurately reflects his situation.  Here are the nominees:

Wild Oats

Jane Got a Gun

Hateship Loveship

My Week with Marilyn

Scream 1, 2, 3, 4

Who's your Caddy?

Sicko

Breaking and Entering

The Human Stain

Full Frontal

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

Rounders

Ride

Senseless

Wishful Thinking

Tokyo Pig

Addicted to Love

Flirting with Disaster

Blue in the Face

The Night We Never Met

Hardware

The Burning

Deep End

Velvet Goldmine

Questions for discussion:

1. Which of the above reminds you most of Harvey's situation?

2. If you had to make a movie about Harvey's life, what would you call it?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.

