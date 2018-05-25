Which Harvey Weinstein movie title is most appropriate for Harvey Weinstein?

Harvey Weinstein is in the process of being arrested for multiple sex crimes. Just remember: everyone is innocent until proven guilty! So I can't say I think Harvey Weinstein is extremely, extremely guilty of multiple sex crimes. It would not be appropriate. Now that Harvey is being charged, I think it's time to solemnly reflect on his filmography to find the title that most accurately reflects his situation. Here are the nominees:

Wild Oats Jane Got a Gun Hateship Loveship My Week with Marilyn Scream 1, 2, 3, 4 Who's your Caddy? Sicko Breaking and Entering The Human Stain Full Frontal Teaching Mrs. Tingle Rounders Ride Senseless Wishful Thinking Tokyo Pig Addicted to Love Flirting with Disaster Blue in the Face The Night We Never Met Hardware The Burning Deep End Velvet Goldmine Questions for discussion: 1. Which of the above reminds you most of Harvey's situation? 2. If you had to make a movie about Harvey's life, what would you call it? Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.