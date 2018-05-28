Trump's auto tariff threats roil GOP

The Hill:

The administration would be conducting a Section 232 investigation to impose tariffs on autos. The Section 232 law, which is rarely used, allows tariffs to be placed on imports in the name of national security, but many think such concerns do not apply to imported cars.

There are “a number of members who are concerned about using national security as a cover for essentially economic protectionism,” Cornyn said.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) raised the issue with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during an unrelated hearing, saying the administration is running its trade policy “too transactionally.” He called the floated auto tariffs “absolutely an abuse” of the president’s authority.

“To me [it] feels like it has more to do with domestic politics, or some other issue, and I hope that will be abandoned quickly. I think it's dangerous and destabilizing,” said Corker, whose state is home to a Volkswagen plant.

Tariffs could shake up the state’s Senate race, which Republicans view as key to determining which party controls the chamber next year. Corker is retiring and Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) are locked in a closely watched battle heading into November.

The prospect of auto tariffs comes as Republicans are already on edge over a reported deal between Trump and Beijing to save Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE and less-than-productive talks aimed at renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). They also come on the heels of Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports for national security reasons using the same Section 232 law.

“I didn’t think aluminum and steel met the test,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of the GOP’s Senate leadership. “I certainly don’t think automobiles meet the test. I just don’t think it’s a national security issue.”