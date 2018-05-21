Trump trolls his critics with tweet: 'I hereby demand' investigation of DOJ-FBI infiltration or surveillance of his campaign

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!

As Twitchy chronicled in a post wittily titled, "Shortest constitutional crisis, ever," the haters rose to the bait and went out on a limb as Rod Rosenstein fired up his chainsaw. A couple of examples of the outrage:

The Department of Justice must refuse to comply with this untenable, politically-motivated “demand” from @realdonaldtrump or risk plunging this country into a constitutional crisis. https://t.co/HiPFCrD4UJ — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 20, 2018

This is not the action of an idiot or a madman. It is an intentional attempt to subvert the rule of law. I bet @realDonaldTrump knows something big is coming. https://t.co/L0mtxOS8jX — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) May 20, 2018

Benjamin Wittes, a close friend of James Comey allowed that yes, as chief executive, the POTUS does have the power to direct the DOJ but claimed that "good conscience" would prevent compliance:

There is also no doubt in my mind that neither the attorney general (who is recused anyway) nor the deputy attorney general nor the FBI director can in good conscience comply with such an order. And I don’t believe they will. /4/ — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) May 20, 2018

Within a few hours, Wittes and the others were proven wrong and now are on the record demanding no investigation of potential wrongdoing:

DOJ response to POTUS call to investigate DOJ/FBI pic.twitter.com/xTlDq9jzQY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 20, 2018

Like Charlie Brown charging at the football being held by Lucy Van Pelt, they never learn.