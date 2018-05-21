« The truth about the 'Muslim prayer rugs' at Fox News's DC HQ | An honest Democrat, savages deep state, Mueller probe »
May 21, 2018

Trump trolls his critics with tweet: 'I hereby demand' investigation of DOJ-FBI infiltration or surveillance of his campaign

By Thomas Lifson

President Trump clearly loves driving his fanatical critics into a frenzy.  He understands the dramatic elements that make for audience engagement and build a continuing narrative into a dramatic story arc lasting through many episodes.  That is what he did as the most successful reality TV producer in the history of the medium, and it is what he is doing as president of the United States.  In place of Gary Busey and Meatloaf on Celebrity Apprentice, he provokes Democrat pols, media lefties, and self-righteous enemies into untenable positions.


Gary Busey on Celebrity Apprentice.

Yesterday, he used Twitter to provoke his critics by exercising his power as chief executive of the Executive Branch in manner unlike any of his predecessors:

As Twitchy chronicled in a post wittily titled, "Shortest constitutional crisis, ever," the haters rose to the bait and went out on a limb as Rod Rosenstein fired up his chainsaw.  A couple of examples of the outrage:

Benjamin Wittes, a close friend of James Comey allowed that yes, as chief executive, the POTUS does have the power to direct the DOJ but claimed that "good conscience" would prevent compliance:

Within a few hours, Wittes and the others were proven wrong and now are on the record demanding no investigation of potential wrongdoing:

Like Charlie Brown charging at the football being held by Lucy Van Pelt, they never learn.