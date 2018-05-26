Trump to lazy bureaucrats: You're fired!

And owing the charmers of the Deep State nothing, Trump has gotten right onto that task of getting rid of these do-nothing sinecures whose lives of ease would get them thrown out of anything in the private sector except perhaps a union job.

According to Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump signed executive orders restricting the activities of unions that represent many of the U.S. government’s 2.1 million employees, the White House said. One of the three orders signed on Friday limits the amount of official time federal employees can spend on union duties to no more than 25 percent. It also requires the federal government to start charging union members rent for using space in federal buildings, to stop paying employees for the cost of lobbying the federal government, and to more aggressively negotiate union contracts.

Bloomberg reports that the executive orders represent a smorgasbord of goodies the shiftless bureaucrats and the unions that protect them will no longer be able to belly up to.

These include:

No more doing-nothing bureaucrats spending all their time on union business (which likely includes sleazy leftwing activism, endorsements of Democratic candidates, and thugcraft) while being paid for full-time federal salaries by taxpayers. They call it 'official time.' Unions represent union members and union members alone, and it's just incredible to think that so many of them are getting full federal salaries with all those fat, thick, union-negotiated bennies, while giving nothing in return to the taxpayers who foot their bills while making much less money. If the bureaucrats want to have a union to represent their interests at the expense of ours, then they can at least pay for it. Actually, they shouldn't exist at all, given their mission to serve taxpayers instead of their own interests, but that is a battle for another day.

An end to the inflated salaries of tour guides, ice cream scoopers and other low-skilled employees of contractors, who are otherwise required by law to pay these unskilled workers much more than the value of their work in the free market. Nice work for those who can get it. As for the rest of us, we pay that premium and get less of value than we would in the real world for such costs.

Lastly, and this is the good one, a narrowing of the "improvement period" to 30 days of scummy lowlife federal workers who are so bad they end up on the improvement period list, and I am sure it takes a lot of bad performance to do that. In the past, they were getting as much as 120 days to clean up their acts, and of course, few ever get fired. One hopes these regulations will apply to the postal service, for one, although, as a independent agency, it's quite likely it won't. But what it will put the brakes on is do-nothing Department of Education bureaucrats who take four-hour lunches, the immigration service creeps who repeatedly lose legal immigrants' paperwork and say racist things to white applicants, and maybe the corrupt immigration officials who take bribes from illegals to get in, as well as commit other crimes. Because these people apparently can never be fired, at least, not until they are put away in the slammer and the unions can no longer defend them. The unions have ensured their jobs are always safe and their salaries are always high, convinced Democrats will always be in power to defend their self-centered interests.

Naturally the unions are screaming bloody murder instead of cleaning up their acts and adjusting to the idea that performance at the taxpayer expense actually matters. Too often they defend the worst of these sinecures due to their political loyalty and end up running government as a gang , rewarding shiftlessness and incompetence in exchange for loyalty.

There's a big problem here, because unionized federal workers, especially the stupid, uneducated ones, make grossly more than average taxpayers in salary and benefits, and as an added bonus, cannot be fired. In the past, government workers contented themselves with lower salaries and higher job security, but now they make more than normal people and provide less in value to the taxpayers.

Trump's move is a welcome one that is sure to be an election point, as well as popular. Because anyone who has had to deal with rude, shiftless, do-nothing, or corrupt bureaucrats is going to cheer. Taxpayers win big with this one.