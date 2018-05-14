Top Iranian adviser threatens to expose those who took bribes to make the Iran deal happen
An hour after President Trump announced that he would end the Iran deal, and just before Western European leaders spoke out in defense of the deal, a Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Post tweeted about a threat from an adviser one of Iran's senior officials, minister of foreign affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif:
H.J.Ansari Zarif’s senior advisor: “If Europeans stop trading with Iran and don’t put pressure on US then we will reveal which western politicians and how much money they had received during nuclear negotiations to make #IranDeal happen.”— Raman Ghavami (@Raman_Ghavami) May 8, 2018
That would be interesting.#JCPOA
Vivek Saxena of Bizpac Review comments:
The adviser's tweet appears to suggest that some Western officials partook in "pay-to-play" schemes by accepting money to support and ultimately sign the deal. The accusation makes perfect sense given that there was no legitimate reason whatsoever to support the horrible one-sided deal pieced together in 2015 by then-President Barack Hussein Obama.
As noted by Fox News panelist Charles Krauthammer at the time, "The most astonishing thing [about the deal] is that in return, they [Iran] are not closing a single nuclear facility. Their entire nuclear infrastructure is intact."
"They are going to have the entire infrastructure in place either for a breakout after the agreement expires or when they have enough sanctions relief and they want to cheat and to breakout on their own," he added.
The world got absolutely nothing in return for signing the deal, yet numerous officials across the Western world signed it anyway. Why?
I don't want to disillusion readers, but bribery is not exactly unknown in the Middle East, even among government officials. It is now established by documents captured after the fall of Baghdad that Saddam Hussein bribed French, Russian, and Chinese officials.
All I can say, in the immortal words of Dirty Harry, is "Go ahead. Make my day."
An hour after President Trump announced that he would end the Iran deal, and just before Western European leaders spoke out in defense of the deal, a Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Post tweeted about a threat from an adviser one of Iran's senior officials, minister of foreign affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif:
H.J.Ansari Zarif’s senior advisor: “If Europeans stop trading with Iran and don’t put pressure on US then we will reveal which western politicians and how much money they had received during nuclear negotiations to make #IranDeal happen.”— Raman Ghavami (@Raman_Ghavami) May 8, 2018
That would be interesting.#JCPOA
Vivek Saxena of Bizpac Review comments:
The adviser's tweet appears to suggest that some Western officials partook in "pay-to-play" schemes by accepting money to support and ultimately sign the deal. The accusation makes perfect sense given that there was no legitimate reason whatsoever to support the horrible one-sided deal pieced together in 2015 by then-President Barack Hussein Obama.
As noted by Fox News panelist Charles Krauthammer at the time, "The most astonishing thing [about the deal] is that in return, they [Iran] are not closing a single nuclear facility. Their entire nuclear infrastructure is intact."
"They are going to have the entire infrastructure in place either for a breakout after the agreement expires or when they have enough sanctions relief and they want to cheat and to breakout on their own," he added.
The world got absolutely nothing in return for signing the deal, yet numerous officials across the Western world signed it anyway. Why?
I don't want to disillusion readers, but bribery is not exactly unknown in the Middle East, even among government officials. It is now established by documents captured after the fall of Baghdad that Saddam Hussein bribed French, Russian, and Chinese officials.
All I can say, in the immortal words of Dirty Harry, is "Go ahead. Make my day."