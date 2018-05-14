Top Iranian adviser threatens to expose those who took bribes to make the Iran deal happen

The adviser's tweet appears to suggest that some Western officials partook in "pay-to-play" schemes by accepting money to support and ultimately sign the deal. The accusation makes perfect sense given that there was no legitimate reason whatsoever to support the horrible one-sided deal pieced together in 2015 by then-President Barack Hussein Obama.

As noted by Fox News panelist Charles Krauthammer at the time, "The most astonishing thing [about the deal] is that in return, they [Iran] are not closing a single nuclear facility. Their entire nuclear infrastructure is intact."

"They are going to have the entire infrastructure in place either for a breakout after the agreement expires or when they have enough sanctions relief and they want to cheat and to breakout on their own," he added.

The world got absolutely nothing in return for signing the deal, yet numerous officials across the Western world signed it anyway. Why?