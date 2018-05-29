The question nobody is asking about those 'stolen' Hillary emails Papadopoulos supposedly told Downer about

I was just reflecting on the Papadopoulos-Australian high commissioner Downer communication, which was allegedly one of the starting points of the 2016 spying on the Trump campaign. The point at issue was Papadopoulos allegedly saying the Russians had 33,000 Hillary emails. After that was the yada, yada, yada that the Trump campaign knew this because it was colluding with the Russians, etc., etc.

But here's the question: aren't the 33,000 emails the Russians allegedly had the emails Hillary had already deleted?

"with a cloth?" Aren't these the emails she claims were yoga appointments and wedding arrangements? It has not been part of the Hillary story, so far as I can recall, that the Russians stole 33,000 high-value emails from that Hillary server. Even James Comey would have to take note of that. My point to you is, isn't there an anomaly here in these alleged 33,000 emails the Russians allegedly have been treated as high-value intelligence, whereas Hillary's whole claim is that these were trivia? If the Russians stole 33,000 high-value emails off Hillary's server, on what basis did Comey claim she had violated no statutes? And if they were trivia, why all the concern about whether or not the Trump campaign knew about them? Comey and Mueller can't have it both ways.