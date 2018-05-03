The Democrats' favorite sport: Ruining people

Vince Foster, Hillary's lawyer friend from Arkansas who died by his own hand in 1993, once said of Washington, D.C., "Here, ruining people is considered sport." He had learned the hard way how brutal is the game of politics, especially if one works for the Clintons. What Ted Kennedy did to Judge Robert Bork to keep him off the Supreme Court in 1986 was a disgusting and vicious perversion of the Constitution. What they did to Clarence Thomas in 1991, with Joe Biden in the Kennedy role, was beyond the pale and certainly racist; as we still see today, the left cannot allow black Americans to be conservative, especially one as brilliant as Thomas. As the Clintons came to dominate and control the Democratic Party from 1992 on, the game became more sinister and more dangerous. Over the past twenty-six years, the virus that is the Clintons on the American body politic has metastasized into a virulent auto-immune disease. They are a virus that seeks to utterly destroy what it sees as an enemy but may well end up demolishing itself, with devastating results. With Trump's win, this virus amped up its attack on all things Trump: his supporters, his agenda, his family, his friends, and his Cabinet and staff. So intent on getting and keeping power and massive amounts of ill gotten riches were they that the American people chose, once and for all, to reject Hillary and to inoculate themselves from further damage at the hands of the Clintons and their sycophants.

But a disease for which only half of the antibiotics are given becomes angrier and even stronger. The Democratic Party today has moved so far to the left, become so radicalized, that it is a blight on the American landscape. Its favored strategy is to destroy everything, anyone, and anything that stands in its way – thus the Mueller witch hunt that has cost so many so much. Gen. Flynn has lost his house. Michael Cohen's homes and office were raided. Michael Caputo, a "witness," let the Senate committee know what he thinks when he said to them, "God [d---] you to Hell." It remains to be seen if the DOJ I.G. report we await will tell the true story of their diabolical contempt for all that is good about this nation. The collusion-with-Russia hoax has been effectively exposed for what it was and is: a plan devised to overturn the results of the 2016 election. Only the blinkered media and their counterparts in Congress fail to see that their plan has not only backfired, but boomeranged. We know the plan was to get Flynn, then do the same to Trump (McCabe). The Democrats have tried to block all of Trump's nominees to his Cabinet, to the courts, to ambassadorships but have failed for the most part. This past week, they slimed Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, the White House physician to the Obamas and Bushes, after Trump nominated him to head up the V.A. Sen. Tester accused the man of a long list of bad acts, none of which is true. They want Scott Pruitt gone from the EPA. Only two Democrats voted to confirm Mike Pompeo as secretary of state despite a résumé second to none. Only three Democrats voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch, a justice in the Scalia mode, a true constitutional scholar. This cannot be said for Sotomayor and Kagan. Throughout his two terms, Obama appointed people who, like him, view the Constitution as an old, irrelevant document written by old white men. The left today, like Obama throughout his administration, seeks to increasingly transform the U.S. into a socialist nation with all the abrogated freedoms that would entail. How to achieve the Marxist society they favor? Destroy everyone, every conservative, pro-Constitution person and every person of faith who reaches or aspires to a position of power, and do it by any means, no matter how low, no matter how illegal, no matter how immoral. This is what they do. Those who do not stand up and yell "foul" but stay silent and go along to get along are as guilty of these crimes against the country as was the Ted Kennedy left and the Chuck Schumer-Nancy Pelosi left are today. Of these people and their fellow leftists, not one has spoken out about the crimes of the Clintons and the pay-to-play scheme of their "foundation." Not one. The Democratic Party of today, as Dennis Prager has so often pointed out, is no longer liberal, no longer the party of JFK. It is now the party of Saul Alinsky, the man who instructed, "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it" and "If the ends don't justify the means, what does?" This is who the left is today. Leftists' mission in life is to destroy anyone who gets in their way. Vince Foster knew of what he spoke.