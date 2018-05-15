Swedes lead Bethune Cookman to 'minority' golf title

So reads one of the more revealing sentences in a PGA website article on the soi-disant "PGA Minority Collegiate Championship," which was staged this past weekend in Florida.

"The Bethune Cookman Men were led by medalist Marcus Sundlof, of Sweden (65-70-71 206), who bested his teammate Christian Hovstadius for the honor by seven strokes."

Forgive my French here, but the championship has a distinctly European flavor. Christian Hovstadius is a Swede as well. The Winning Bethune-Cookman team boasts two Swedes, two Irishmen, an Englishman, a Canadian, a white guy from Venezuela, and an all-white coaching staff.

The top four finishers in the tournament included the two Swedes, an Irishman, and a Canadian – all white, all from Bethune Cookman. To be fair, an African-American from Bethune Cookman did come in not far behind the top four finishers.

The Bethune Cookman women, "paced by medalist Mackenzie Butzer," won as well. Butzer is white and from Canada. Her teammates included a Filipina, a Puerto Rican, and an African-American. In the recent past, the Bethune Cookman women, a "minority" golfing dynasty, fielded all-white teams.

The PGA (Professional Golf Association) describes the event as the "the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf." In a way, the virtue-signalers at the PGA are right. More than any other collegiate championship, this event signifies just how deranged the culture has become.

The original goal of the tournament founders was "to provide a national stage for players from minority colleges and universities to compete in NCAA collegiate golf events." This was a dubious goal to begin with, rendered even more dubious by the willingness of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) to recruit their best golfers from the whitest parts of Europe, Canada, and Australia. Many of the teams each year have all-white lineups.

This year, the Bethune Cookman Swedes swept through the competition like the Vikings through Cornwall, but they were stopped short at the gates of the tournament's Individual Invitational.

The rule-makers proudly blocked their way, having set aside the individual championship for collegiate golfers who are "African-American, Hispanic-American, Middle Eastern/North African, Native or Alaskan American, Asian or Pacific Island American."

These "minority" golfers do not have to attend an HBCU. They just have to have roots any place other than the non-Iberian parts of Europe. For the second straight year, Connecticut's Nabeel Kahn won the men's event, and Linda Wang of St. John's University won the women's. Based on their scores, both of the Swedes would have had Khan for lunch.

What is truly depressing is that in none of the articles on the tournament does a single reporter write with an eyebrow cocked. To young journalists, this through-the-looking-glass madness apparently makes sense.