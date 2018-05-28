She Persisted: Chelsea Clinton calls for anti-American protests abroad to Get Trump

She told the slightly disbelieving Guardian that Trump's official visit to the U.K. in July was reason enough to join the anti-American protesters who will be busy in London and said she'd been to "multiple" such protests back home. According to the Guardian :

Chelsea Clinton, the pampered, privileged little princess of Bill and Hillary Clinton, is back at it, calling for protests against the U.S. abroad and then declaring President Trump the anti-American one, all because she still can't get past the 2016 election. Just say she persisted.

I tell her a lot of people in Britain are wondering how they should receive Trump's visit in July. What's her advice? "Well, I've been to multiple protests since the election. Charlotte's been to at least three, maybe four. Aidan's been to one. If I lived in Britain I would show up to protest, because I don't agree with what he's doing to degrade what it means to be an American."

Why should Brits care what it means to be "American"? And why should Brits have an interest in whom we elect? Obviously, these will be rabidly anti-American protests from people who don't want America to exist at all, from the usual hammer-and-sickle screamers who put on such shows. What's more, Chelsea, having lived in England, knows exactly who these people are and the depth of their anti-Americanism. Yet Chelsea Clinton is actually telling them she's right there with them in spirit and would march with them too if she could.

If you think I'm exaggerating about the anti-American claim, get a load of what Newser (some lefty site) picked out from the mess, thinking it a good thing:

Clinton said "a rot has been exposed" in American society because of the rhetoric used by Trump and his supporters. In doing so, "the real racist and sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic feeling ... is on the rise in our country," she continued.

So not only is Trump still living rent-free inside Chelsea Clinton's head, but American society itself has "a rot" and therefore is fully protestable in London. This is wretched stuff.

When have we ever seen a presidential daughter encouraging anti-American protests abroad as she has? Can you imagine Tricia Nixon or Maureen Reagan doing such a thing? Can you imagine Alice Longworth Roosevelt? Can you see any of the Bush kids doing that?

Pretty amazing.

After that, Chelsea zeroed in on the need for less tolerance, about par for someone who's this far left. According to the Guardian:

"I think one of the big mistakes," she continues, "was, for so long, we focused on tolerance, which I just think is insufficient. People tolerated casual misogyny, but casual misogyny is maybe the gateway drug. We have freedom of speech, which I do think is hugely important – and yet people thought you couldn't dispute hateful things, because they're like – well, it's freedom of speech. Well, freedom of speech doesn't mean there is freedom of consequences. "Sure, you should not be in prison because you said something racist. But you also shouldn't be able to run for president. And yet here we are."

There are other gross details in the Guardian interview, starting with the utterly posed photo of her (note the smooth no floor-wall corners) for the interview, and the Guardian's unflattering description of her as a child of privilege, a glassy-eyed drone, and someone who talks in monotone, taking exactly after her mother. With this sort of stuff going on, it's amazing that her children's books are doing so well on Amazon, ranking number one in several categories. I feel skeptical of this, given her left-wing statements and the fact that I saw several signed copies sitting unbought on the store shelves of Target the other week. This person is some kind of fraud, and now it's getting clearer she's an anti-American to boot.

