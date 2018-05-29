Press piles on Ivanka Trump again, blaming her for bogus 'lost children' issue

Posting a personal, tender, loving picture of herself with her young son, Theodore, on Mother's Day, Ivanka Trump was rained with vitriol by the left on Twitter. The leftist rage was then amplified by the press, reporting this garbage as straight news. For this:

Instagram screenshot from Ivanka Trump's site. Look at these headlines: