Prayers answered: Palestinian leadership gets the protest death toll it desperately wanted

It is fake because any reasonably well informed person knows that the dozens of deaths of demonstrators at the hands of the IDF along the Gaza border yesterday were devoutly wished for by the Palestinians. The deaths were an answer to a prayer. The deaths were part of a deliberate plan to give the media an excuse to portray Israel as uncaring of human life and the "rights" of the Palestinians.

The Palestinian leadership had one goal in mind when it organized protests along the border with Israel: to sacrifice as many of its people as possible in order to gin up fake media outrage against Israel's response to the violence.

Robert Mackey writing for The Intercept:

In a graphic demonstration of disregard for the lives and rights of Palestinians, a smiling Ivanka Trump welcomed Israeli dignitaries to the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, while, just 60 miles away in Gaza, Israel's armed forces shot hundreds of Palestinian protesters, killing at least 60. As American officials, including President Donald Trump's former bankruptcy lawyer, Ambassador David Friedman, offered the new embassy to Israel as a sort of gift to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Jewish state, thousands of Palestinians came under fire from Israeli snipers for demanding the right to return to homes that their families were forced to abandon in 1948.

Mr. Mackey needs a history lesson, but given his anti-Israeli bias, I doubt it would take.

More than two-thirds of the Palestinians confined to Gaza are refugees from towns and cities in what is now Israel. The protests along Israel's perimeter fence that began on March 30 – and were immediately met with lethal force – are intended to draw attention to what Palestinians refer to as the "nakba," or catastrophe, of Israel's founding, which led to the forcible displacement of some 750,000 Palestinians. "Choosing a tragic day in Palestinian history shows great insensibility and disrespect for the core principles of the peace process," said Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in a statement.

Everyone knows that the Palestinians deny that Israel has a right to exist. Does Mackey agree with that?

The death toll on Monday means that Israel has now killed more than 90 Palestinians in the past six weeks for approaching the fence it placed around Gaza, surpassing the total number of East Germans shot and killed for trying to scale the Berlin Wall from 1961 to 1989.

It's a safe bet that the West German government was not deliberately sacrificing East German citizens to make a point about the Wall. This is a ludicrous analogy. Do I detect a whiff of anti-Semitism?

In remarks at the embassy ceremony, Trump's son-in-law and novice peace envoy, Jared Kushner, blamed Palestinian protesters – not the Israeli snipers who gunned them down: "As we have seen from the protests of the last month and even today, those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution."

The Israeli people harbor no illusions about the Palestinians protesting at the border:

"The overwhelming majority of the Jewish Israeli population has not spoken out," Zonszein added. "According to an Israel Democracy Institute Peace Index poll from April, 83 percent of Jewish Israelis find the IDF's open fire policy in Gaza 'appropriate.' Just hours after the massacre, thousands went out into the streets to celebrate the Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai in Tel Aviv."

There is a pretty good reason for that "open fire" policy at the border. There is a very different perspective, given by most of the Israeli press that is being deliberately ignored by the media.

Jerusalem Post:

"The IDF is determined to prevent massive terror activities constantly being led by the Hamas terror organization," an IDF statement emphasized, adding that "Each act of terror will be met with a harsh response." 40,000 Palestinians took part in Monday's violent riots in 13 locations along the Gaza Strip security fence, marking Nakba Day and protesting the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem. "Nakba Day," or "Day of Catastrophe," is observed annually by Palestinians and Israeli-Arabs to commemorate the events following the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. Gazans have been protesting along the border with Israel for the past six weeks as part of what organizers have called the Great March of Return, with demonstrators throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and rocks, as well as launching incendiary kites toward Israeli troops.

One of the primary goals of the Palestinian leadership was to break the security fence in several places so that terrorists could enter Israel. This video shows a terror cell trying to enter the security zone.

If the IDF really wanted to massacre Palestinian civilians, why use snipers? Why not bring in the tanks and artillery? If they had done that, the death toll would have been in the thousands. Instead, by any reasonable measure, the IDF demonstrated restraint, targeting Palestinian snipers, who, after firing at the soldiers, tried to use unarmed protesters as human shields.

There were dozens of guns in that crowd of protesters who were almost certainly under orders to provoke a military response from the IDF. They got their wish. And while we mourn the loss of innocent lives, there is only one party who is directly responsible for the violence.