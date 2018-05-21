Parents outraged over moment of silence at school for dead Hamas members

Parents of students at an elite New York City public school are outraged over a student's request over the school's P.A. system for a moment of silence to remember Hamas members killed in an attack on Israel's border last week.

The school-wide announcement Tuesday stunned some students and has outraged parents who question why the school is entering into the divisive Palestinian-Israeli conflict with what they see as an anti-Jewish bent. "I am extremely upset because I did not send my child to a New York City public school to pray for Hamas operatives," said one father, who is Jewish. Violence erupted along Israel's border with Gaza Monday on the same day as the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. A Hamas leader said two days later that 50 of the 62 people killed belonged to the militant Islamic group which rules Gaza, and the rest were "from the people." The US, which has labeled Hamas a terrorist organization, has stood by Israel in the wake of the killings and criticism of the Israeli response. "I just don't think any school should be promoting a moment of silence for terrorists. What if it was Islamic terrorists in ISIS?" said one student's mother, who is Jewish. "No school would be having that over the loudspeaker."

No one can be that ignorant, can he? Hamas admitted that 50 of the dead were members of the terrorist group.

Hamas official, Dr. Salah Al-Bardawil is clear about terrorist involvement in the riots pic.twitter.com/p5My6JGQRr — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 16, 2018

"As a Jewish student, I could see a lot of my Jewish friends get very weird when the moment of silence started," Sophie Steinberg, a junior from Brooklyn, said about Tuesday's tribute. "They don't know how to feel. They don't know how to fit into all of this." Steinberg said the contemplative moment was not out of place at Beacon. "I think that's Beacon's nature – to not be divisive but to bring up the things that no one wants to talk about," she said.

The principal at the school, Ruth Lacy, has refused all comment to the media and refuses to explain how a student was allowed to commandeer the P.A. system for the purpose of honoring terrorists.

She has also been unresponsive to parents' queries about the incident.

Maybe she hopes it will all go away if she ignores it. Who knows? She might have even put the student up to it. Anything is possible when a dedicated leftist is placed in a position where he can influence young minds.

I know what my reaction would have been: I would have immediately called for the principal's resignation and suspended the student who made the rancid announcement.

Instead, the teacher is likely to be celebrated on the left, and the kid who called for a moment of silence to feel sorry for 50 dead terrorists will become a hero.