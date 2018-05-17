North Korea's threat to walk away is not a schadenfreude moment

It is not unusual for someone to derive a bit of satisfaction when learning about another's failures or mishaps. As a matter of fact, psychologists agree that this is somewhat normal. However, rooting for failure to make a political statement helps no one and can be risky. This is especially true when the stakes are high, like they are when dealing with a rogue regime that mistreats its citizens and is obsessed with nuclear weapons and the methods to deliver them. I recently read an article about schadenfreude, which is when a person derives satisfaction from seeing or hearing about someone's minor mishaps, troubles, or failures. In the article, the author explains:

"Feeling schadenfreude is a very human experience," says Mina Cikara, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard University who has done extensive research on schadenfreude and empathy. "Even when there is not a tangible benefit to the observer or some greater social justice served, [other people's] misfortunes are pleasurable in part because they make people feel better about themselves. It seems to be borne [sic] mostly out of social-comparison processes: If I compare myself with others and find that I'm not as good as [they are], I'm much more likely to be pleased when they get taken down a notch." This article suggests that it is normal for people to experience schadenfreude for small blunders, etc. What it does not say is that people should experience happiness or pleasure when major mishaps or failures occur relating to important events. The situation involving North Korea is one such event. Like him or not, President Trump has accomplished something that his predecessor could not. He "defrosted" an ice-cold relationship with North Korea, helped to re-establish ties between North and South Korea, helped to negotiate the release of three American prisoners from North Korea, and agreed to meet with Kim Jong-un to discuss North Korea's possible denuclearization. He deserves a great deal of credit! Recently, according to Fox News: North Korea announced it has canceled a high-level summit with South Korea and is threatening to cancel its meeting with the United States over American military drills with South Korea, Yonhap News reported Tuesday, citing KCNA. While it is unclear if North Korea will go through with this threat, this is certainly no laughing matter. It is also not a time for anyone to experience schadenfreude. As Americans, we should all hope this meeting goes forward as planned and that talks between the two leaders are fruitful and result in the eventual denuclearization of this regime. There is a time to laugh and a time to be serious and to unite. When the stakes are this high, and failure could lead to military action or a nuclearized North Korean regime, everyone should be on board, and politics, for the moment, should step aside. Mr. Hakim is a writer and a practicing attorney in Florida. His articles have been published in the Palm Beach Post, Sun-Sentinel, Florida Jewish Journal, American Thinker, and other online publications. https://thoughtfullyconservative.wordpress.com https://eladhakim.contently.com/?public_only=true Twitter: @Elad3599 www.eladhakimpa.com Image: grendelkhan via Flickr.