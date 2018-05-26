North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting at Panmunjon

South Korean president Moon Jae-in crossed into the north at the border village of Panmunjom, where the two met for the first time in April, according to Moon’s office. The two leaders discussed the potential US-North Korea summit, which Trump cancelled on Thursday , as well as implementing the joint statement that was released at the end of their earlier summit.

Obviously reacting to President Trump’s cancellation of the scheduled June 12 th summit meeting with Kim Jong-un, President Moon Jae-in met with the North Korean leader again on the North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone. The UK Guardian reports:

We don’t know who first proposed the meeting, nor do we know any detail about what was discussed. But it seems clear that both leaders want the summit to go forward, which is probably what Trump wants. They now need to please him, after all.

Moon is expected to announce further details of the meeting on Sunday morning.

Photos released by the South Korean presidential office showed the two leaders embracing, shaking hands amid opulent decor and holding intimate discussions, accompanied by just a single aide each.

The surprise meeting highlighted Moon’s efforts to get the historic summit back on track, and showed inter-Korea relations are in a far better state than those between Washington and Pyongyang. On Friday, Trump made a partial climbdown, saying the summit could still be held in Singapore on 12 June if conditions are right.

